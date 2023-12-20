The Colorado Supreme Court just ruled against Trump. Here’s what might happen next for voters

What does all this mean for Colorado residents who will soon vote in next year’s March primary? Here’s how it might play out.

A lot depends on the U.S. Supreme Court and its timing

Colorado voters will vote in the presidential primary on “Super Tuesday,” March 5, 2024, and the Colorado Secretary of State must certify the ballot for that primary by Jan. 5, 2024 – just over two weeks from now.

Despite Tuesday’s ruling, Trump may still be on the Republican ballot.

That’s because the state court’s ruling says that as long as the U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear an appeal – and the Trump campaign said it would file one – by Jan. 4, 2024, the Secretary of State must go ahead and include Trump’s name.

The only way Trump’s name won’t appear on Colorado primary ballots is if the U.S. Supreme Court declines to take on the case, or if it quickly upholds the Colorado decision.

Numerous Republican voters have told CPR News that they plan to write in Trump in that case. However, those votes wouldn’t be counted if the ruling stands, according to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

“We do not count the votes of unqualified write-in candidates,” she said.