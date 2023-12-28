Boebert’s decision to swap districts sparks surprise in some, disappointment in others

Suppes also said he wasn’t surprised that she was leaving the race. But what did catch him and others off guard was her decision to run in another district in Colorado.

GOP political consultant Josh Penry described Boebert’s move to run in the open seat in the 4th congressional district, rather than defend her seat in the 3rd, as bizarre and off-brand.

“For a member of Congress who has positioned herself as this heroic champion, who fights Democrats and liberals and progressives at all costs, it was a little bit strange to see her cut and run from a tough fight with a Democrat that could very well decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives in favor of a race that is obviously safely Republican,” he said.

“You see this a lot with politicians, they’ll do anything to cling to power. And in this case, she really has.”

Boebert’s decision brings new challenges, and risks

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Mesa County is part of the 3rd Congressional District, in which incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert is in a race that’s too close to call against Democrat challenger Adam Frisch. Signs of support for her in and around Grand Junction, including here on Hwy. 50 south of the city, are hard to miss.

The change in districts means that for the next year Boebert will have to split her time, not just between Washington D.C. and the region she currently represents, but also the one she’ll be campaigning to win.

The third and fourth districts are Colorado’s largest, encompassing more than 80,000 square miles between them. Boebert’s home in Garfield County is more than 200 miles away from the fourth district’s western edge.

But Boebert supporter Maez is confident she’ll be able to do all of it. “She’s known all over the state. I mean, she’s a national figure so people know who she is and it won't take a lot. We have good people in CD4 that will help her along.”

But Delta County Commissioner Suppes does have some worries about having a congressperson who will be campaigning on the other side of the state. “It bothers me that she’s not going to be truly our representative here. That’s definitely a challenge. There’s a lot of federal issues that we as commissioners have to deal with.”

Seth Masket, professor of political science and director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver, said a politician hopping from district to district is unusual, but not unheard of.

“It’s perfectly legal, but it’s tricky politically because a politician spends some time building up alliances and relationships in the district that they’re in, and you’re basically starting all over again in a new district,” he said.

He also thinks Boebert’s calculation reflects the overall nationalization of politics. It would have been harder to make this leap years ago when knowledge of the local district was considered much more important.

“There are issues that people care about in Western Colorado that would be different from what people in Eastern Colorado care about, but you’ll see less and less of it showing up in local news cycles,” Masket said. “The people who are the most passionate, who show up at town hall meetings or who volunteer for campaigns, they’re just far more motivated now by what’s going on in the national news media.”

A source familiar with Republican politics in the 4th district said it was a smart political move on Boebet’s part, one that she can spin as a personal sacrifice for the good of the party. Given the tough race ahead, dropping out shows she can be a team player who puts the need to keep that seat in Republican hands first.

Still, there will be some “heartburn” in the district when it comes to some of Boebert’s inflammatory comments and actions. “Republicans in Colorado want a strong conservative fighter that doesn’t damage the brand,” said the source, who asked for anonymity to speak candidly.

Penry, however, said Boebert’s move comes across as less about helping Republicans in the 3rd and more about self-preservation. “She wants to stay in Congress. She wants to continue to collect the paycheck…You don’t quit a tough race and go run in an easy race and, with a straight face, make the argument that it’s some act of political selflessness.”

Still, he said Boebert starts her new race with some serious advantages: name recognition and lots of campaign cash. He also said her first race in 2020 showed her ability to really hit the campaign trail, something she’ll have to do a lot more of in her new district to “make the case” for her election.

Boebert joins an already crowded primary field in the 4th district. While the other candidates might not have her campaign money, ties to national political figures or name recognition, many have local roots, power bases and allies.

Penry’s advice for Boebert: get a realtor now and start looking for a place in the district.

While the label “carpetbagger” might not hurt her with voters in suburban areas like Douglas Country, “I do think the Eastern Plains and Weld county, there is more of a sense of place, of community,” where the label could hurt her.

“Everybody knows what she done and she’ll have to explain it. And it’ll be up to some of these other candidates…to make the case against her,” Penry said.

Regardless of how it came about, Masket said the contest will be an interesting test of how nationalized politics has gotten. What happens to a candidate who umps into a race with national fame and money versus other opponents with significant local ties.

While some of the Republican candidates may bow out, others are likely to dig and attack her for jumping districts.

“We’ll see just how effective an argument that is and just how much that really bothers voters,” Masket said. “We’re going to get a real test of just how much this national versus local stuff matters….and it’s not going to be a cakewalk for [Boebert].”