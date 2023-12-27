Boebert says she is switching congressional districts for the 2024 election. The move will put her in a safer Republican seat

The hard right conservative was one of the holdouts last January who tried to deny Kevin McCarthy the speakership. She also tried to force an impeachment vote against President Joe Biden this spring, which Republican leadership killed by sending it to committees. She also faced her own scandal in the fall, when her behavior got her and her date kicked out of a performance of the musical Beetlejuice.

In her message, Boebert also alluded to the tough reelection race ahead of her in her current district.

“I will not allow dark money that is directed at destroying me personally to steal this seat,” Boebert said in her announcement. “It’s not fair to the 3rd district and the conservatives there who have fought so hard for our victories.”

Boebert narrowly won reelection in the 2022 midterms when she beat Democrat Adam Frisch by just 546 votes in the 3rd district, which has a +9 Republican lean. It was the closest finish in a congressional race last year. Frisch, who is running again, has been outraising Boebert this cycle and Democrats had already made her seat a major pick up target for 2024.

AP Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., talks with reporters as Republicans hold a caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The Cook Political Report rated Boebert’s race a toss-up this summer, in light of Frisch’s strong fundraising and the fact that she has not moderated her image after her close call last fall. The race moved to “Leans Right” after Boebert’s announcement Wednesday.

With Boebert out of the race in the 3rd, it will likely be a tougher match for whichever Democrat wins the nomination.

Still, in a statement, Frisch remained positive about his chances. “From Day 1 of this race, I have been squarely focused on defending rural Colorado’s way of life, offering common sense solutions to the problems facing the families of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. My focus remains the same.”

Boebert also faced a strong Republican primary challenger in her current district. Jeff Hurd has received some significant endorsements and was on pace with Boebert’s fundraising after joining the race in mid-August.

"We have the support of elected and previously elected Republicans all over the state and the district, and I will fight every day to ensure this seat stays in Republican hands," Hurd said in a statement Wednesday.