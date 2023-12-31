Inflation is down and gas is cheaper in Denver, but prices are still high for many things. Here’s why

At the same time, federal regulators are signaling they may be done raising interest rates because inflation appears to be under control. The central bank started hiking rates more than a year ago in an effort to slow inflation by making it more expensive to borrow money. That brings prices down by cooling demand for goods and services.

Still, consumers might not feel like things are getting more affordable. Prices are still going up for many things – they’re just not rising as fast as they had been. Things like insurance premiums, home repairs, restaurant meals, and utilities are still far more expensive than they used to be, said Mac Clouse, a professor of finance at DU’s Daniels College of Business.

“It's difficult for consumers to accept that the victory has happened and that inflation is cured and there's no problems going on when they see all of those things … taking a much bigger chunk out of their family budget each month,” Clouse said.