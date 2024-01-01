The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for January 2024
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Time to rock this January with local favorites Fast Eddy, Pink Fuzz, and Boot Gun; all have new albums out this winter! Other rock includes longtime punk band No Bueno!, post-punk from Vatican Vamps, and self-described (platonic) indie-rock duo, The Non-Renewed. Hear debut music from emerging local acts like indigenous artist Cherokee Social, Fiamoré, and The High Lines. Plus the return of Fox Linnea Drickey, formerly of Chimney Choir; they have emerged with a new project, King Bee, and we have the newest pop single by Teresa Suydam and new pop act WILDCAT.
You'll hear these artists on Indie 102.3 all month long, and we'd love for you come meet some of them in person, too! Join us for our monthly Local 303 Meetup to celebrate our featured artists and our entire music community. Each meetup features a music meeting where you get to vote on new local songs, a chance to win concert tickets, and a special live performance this month from Fast Eddy. Ontop of the usual at our meetup, this month we will also be announcing who has won our Local 303 Best of 2023 listener poll as Local Music Director Alisha Sweeney will count down the Top 15! The meetup takes place on Monday, Jan. 29 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Hi-Dive, located at 7 S. Broadway in Denver. This event is open to everyone 21+ and free admission.
Thanks to Stuart Alden of Ink Lounge who designs a limited edition screen print poster for each meetup, only 50 available.
Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music!
Boot Gun
Band Lineup:
Davie Landry (he/him) - Lead Vocals, Bass
Keith Lawrence (he/him) - Lead Vocals, Guitar
Cody Hart (he/him) - Drums
Jeremy Baugh (he/him) - Guitar, Harmonica
Steve Terry (he/him) - Keyboards
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2018
Latest Release:
"'Til It Ain't" (Single), Nov. 17, 2023, Self-Released
"Everybody's Talkin'" (Single), Oct 6, 2023, Self-Released
One For The Willing (Upcoming Album), February 23, 2024, Self-Released
Upcoming Shows: Album Release Party at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox - Saturday February 24, 2024
About: If you thought rock and roll was dead, think again, my friend. Boot Gun is here to prove that it's very much alive and partying on a whole new level. Boot Gun is a refreshing blast of pure, unadulterated rock and roll in a world of auto-tuned this and synthetic that.
Boot Gun is gearing up for the release of their debut full-length album, One For The Willing, coming out in February 2024. The band’s artistry is a testament to their commitment to pushing the boundaries of rock music reminiscent of J Geils Band, Faces, and Jack White. Boot Gun's lyrics delve into themes of both introspective and universal storytelling, and can effortlessly traverse between soulful melodies and gritty anthems. The guitar solos, a signature of their sound, tell stories of their own, weaving intricate narratives that slip and slide through monstrous drums and organ swells.
With each performance, they remind us that at the heart of rock and roll lies a spirit that transcends time, and their music serves as a reminder of the enduring power of this beloved genre.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We've been working really hard on getting this album ready to put out into the world. Between all of the work that has gone into getting records pressed, getting music videos made, getting new merchandise, and preparing for a radical album release party, we are super excited to finally get to put everything out. We will have more singles and videos coming out leading up to the album release, so make sure to follow us on Spotify and YouTube and your social media of choice so you don't miss out on any of the cool new content we have for you.
Any musical resolutions for 2024: After we get this album put out, it is back into the studio to get working on the next one. We have been writing some fun new songs that we are all really excited to get tracked and start working on.
Website: https://lnk.bio/bootgun
Get Social: Instagram, Facebook
Cherokee Social
Band Lineup:
Lead Vocals/Keys/Drums: Julian Navarro (He/Him)
Lead Guitar: Alex Creighton (He/Him)
Colorado Home: Aurora
Formed: Rebranded as Cherokee Social in 2023 (Formerly Faceless Ones est. 2016)
Latest Release: "Operator" (Single), Unit E Records, Vinyl release date on Jan 5th, 2023 // Digital Release date on Dec 22nd, 2023
Upcoming Shows: Cherokee Social Vinyl Release Show January 5th, 2024 Live at Lost Lake
About: Cherokee Social frontman Julian Navarro took a huge chance and moved from Baltimore to Denver a few years back. Selling his old studio to migrate here and be a part of the Denver scene, he risked everything. In a short amount of time he became one of the most well known indigenous acts in the Mile High City and became the first artist signed to Greg Ziemba and Thadeaous Mighell’s new Label Unit E Records. Soon after being signed he picked up local concert promoter and musician Alex Creighton to play guitar alongside him in the project. After rough touring schedules and hours in the studio they created a musical chemistry that shines through in their undeniably electric stage presence and songwriting. Early in November of 2023 they were able to open for fellow indigenous fronted acts Mato Wayuhi and Xiutezcatl on their recent Denver stop where they were embraced with open arms by the large and diverse audience. That show was the perfect tee up for their upcoming releases. Riding the momentum from that show they are ready to bring their unique sound that combines indie rock sensibilities with booming native based percussion to the rest of the world.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We’re excited to be moving forward with Unit E on a full length album next year and we plan on bringing some other well known indigenous artists to the Colorado music scene in 2024. Look out for some of our collabs with some national touring acts coming up in the new year as well.
Any musical resolutions for 2024: We played the Park Meadows Macy’s perfume department in 2023, So I’d say we’re just about ready to sell out Red Rocks in 2024.
Website: https://linktr.ee/cherokee.social
Get Social: Instagram
Fast Eddy
Band Lineup:
Arj Narayan (he/him) - drums, backing vox
Micah Morris (he/him) - vox, guitar
Lisandro Gutierrez (he/him) - guitar
Devon Kane (he/him) - bass
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2014
Latest Release:
Album: To The Stars (out 3/15/24)
Singles: Spirit Commander (out now), In Too Deep (out 1/12/24)
Label: Spaghetty Town, Boulevard Trash, Beluga
Upcoming Shows:
Local 303 Meetup on January 29th at Hi-Dive
TBD album release show in March
RKR MTN RIPPER 4/20
East Coast tour in late April into May with The Dahmers (Sweden)
About: https://s.disco.ac/xaxvckdgtabk
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: TBD album release show in March, RKR MTN RIPPER 4/20, East Coast tour in late April into May with The Dahmers (Sweden)
Website: https://www.fasteddyband.com
Get Social: Facebook, Instagram
Fiamoré
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2023
Latest Release: Debut Single "La Reine" was self-released on November 6th
Upcoming Shows: First Fiamoré show of 2024 is scheduled for February 16th at Mercury Cafe!
About: Fiamoré is a 6-piece band that has recently emerged from in & amongst Denver’s youngest, finest and most adventurous to bring a modern blend of R&B and Funk-Soul, taking us through timeless feelings and memories. Formed in early 2023, the group consists of members - Ben, Chris, Dom, Naav, Nate and Saylor - all trained in distinct styles of music, with extensive years of experience, falling back on a range of cultural & ethnic influences, providing marriage of sonics and emotion from all across the world. With music that knows no bounds and lyrics highly relevant in today’s societal landscape, Fiamoré strives to convey escapism, emotion and the overarching journey that is life, through their world of sound.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We are working on releasing an EP in the Spring, with a new single called 'Moonchild' up next! And a live album that we recorded in March of 2023, that will be out super soon as well! We are also working towards our first Amore Vita festival, hosted by our entertainment collective, which will feature the best of Denver's up and coming!
Any musical resolutions for 2024: To continue to Create and put ourselves out there with unbridled spirit, immediate action and no hesitation!
Get Social: Instagram
The High Lines
Band Lineup:
Thomas Corbett (He / Him; Vocals)
Logan Proffitt (He / Him; Lead Guitar)
Matt Jones (He / Him; Rhythm Guitar)
Connor Loftin (He / Him; Drums)
Colorado Home: Boulder
Formed: 2023
Latest Release: “Getaway Driver” (Single), September 1st 2023, Self-Released
Upcoming Shows: February 15th at The Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO. This will be our first time at the Fox, so we’re super excited to put on an amazing show for all our Boulder / Denver area fans!
About:The High Lines are a newly formed indie-rock band from Boulder, CO that is already making an impact on the local music scene with their high energy, infectiously upbeat stage presence, and memorable sound. Characterized by driven electric instrumentation inspired by classic indie and pop, The High Lines catchy and engaging writing has drawn thousands of listeners in. Listening to their latest single releases “Getaway Driver” and “Fake” it’s easy to see why they have quickly become a staple in the Boulder music scene. Going into their second year as a full band, The High Lines are getting ready for bigger shows, more releases, and more radio play.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We’ve been working tirelessly to write our first album in its entirety and recently began recording it. We’re an entirely self produced band, so it’s been an incredibly rewarding process to take recording slowly and make sure that we are 100% happy with each element in each song as we go along. This upcoming album will sound quite a bit different stylistically than the singles we’ve previously released, so we really can’t wait for people to start hearing it.
Any musical resolutions for 2024: We’re looking to support more large touring acts this year to get our music in front of a broader swath of people, as well as submitting this upcoming album to more blogs, playlists, and other outlets.
Website: It’s in the works
Get Social: Instagram, TikTok, Spotify
King Bee
Band Lineup:
Fox Linnea Drickey (she/they) - Lead Vocals/Guitar
Ben Weirich (he/him) - Synth/Bass
Cassidy Bacon (she/her) - Vocals/Synth
David Rynhart (he/him) - Vocals/Guitar
Carl Sorensen (he/him) - Percussion
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2022
Latest Release: Amethyst Heart (album), Dec 1st 2023, Self-Released
About: King Bee creates theatrical opportunities out of their shows, building multidimensional collaborations that weave story, song, and performance art together. The project is a synchronistic confluence of mega-talents made up of Fox Linnea Drickey (writer, lead vocals/guitar), Cassidy Bacon (synth/vocals), Ben Weirich (bass/synth/vocals), David Rynhart (guitar/vocals), and Carl Sorensen (percussion). Formed in 2022, the five-piece band is a remix of some members of Denver’s beloved art-project band Chimney Choir, who were known in the before-times for their inventive immersive shows and called ‘a treasure trove of imagination’ by The Denver Post.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We just got done with a big, immersive album release show and now we're going to take a breather but we have more new music on the horizon for the spring and summer.
Any musical resolutions for 2024: Keep it moving :)
Website: www.ibelieveinkingbee.com
Get Social: Instagram
No Bueno!
Band Lineup:
Keith Jellick: Guitar, backup vocals
Tyler Kurchinski: Drums
Scott Ridl: Bass, backup vocals
Matt Whitesides: Guitar, backup vocals
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2008
Latest Release:
“Ho Hey (The Lumineers Cover)”, Single, November 3, 2023, Self-Released
“Ck”, Single, October 27, 2023, Self-Released
“Run Kid, Run”, Single, October 20, 2023, Self-Released
Upcoming Shows: We’re taking a brief hiatus as Tyler, our drummer, recovers from shoulder surgery.
About: No Bueno! is a punk band out of Denver, CO consisting of four guys that play melodic and catchy punk rock songs who perform the most entertaining shows this side of the border! We formed after several Denver bands called it quits and have spent the better part of the last decade cultivating a sound that has captured the attention of audiences throughout Colorado and the US.
We have 2 releases that were recorded and mixed by Felipe Patino (Rise Against, Alkaline Trio) of the Blasting Room and mastered by Jason Livermore (Rise Against, NoFx). Our latest singles were recorded at Black in Bluhm by Klye Tilev and mixed and mastered by Chris Fogal in the summer of 2023.
No Bueno! has shared the with National Bands like Bouncing Souls, Face to Face, Guttermouth, Unwritten Law, Authority Zero, Voodoo Glow Skulls, the Briggs, the Bastard Suns, and Dead to Me.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Currently writing songs for a new EP.
Any musical resolutions for 2024: Write more, practice more, play more shows.
Get Social: Instagram, Facebook
The Non-Renewed
Band Lineup:
Mellik Gorton (he/him) - Vocals, Guitar
Meghan Mallon (she/her) - Vocals, Keyboard, Guitar
Adriana Perez (she/her) - Drums
Colorado Home: Denver and Englewood
Formed: 2020
Latest Release: Englewood EP, Nov. 20, 2023, Self-Released
About: Not dissimilar to a modern love story, (platonic) indie-rock duo, The Non-Renewed, was born on the apps and nurtured through the early pandemic days. After a heartbreak, a lost job and a shutdown, Meghan Mallon and Mellik Gorton, both singer-songwriters in their own right, found good company in each other. The duo have spent the last three years fine-tuning and recording the songs of their debut self-titled album planned to release in 2024. As two distinct songwriters, they pull from a wide breadth of influences, from the 90’s and early aughts artists like Alanis Morisette and Avril Lavigne, to more current, yet equally moody sounds of Andy Shauf, Boy Genius and Pinegrove.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We have been adding the final touches to our album that is set to release this year with one more single out this month. We filmed over three hours of behind-the-scenes camcorder footage from our recording process to show for it. Our plans for this year include venturing out of Denver, to play more shows around the Front Range area and beyond.
Any musical resolutions for 2024: Hmm, since we are a project born out of COVID, it is easy to stay home, insulated in our little silos, and focus heavily on the virtual. However, nothing that happens virtually can compare to the magic of making in-person connections. Our resolutions would include getting out to more shows to meet the humans that make up our local music community. Playing UMS this year would also be pretty cool.
Website: https://linktr.ee/thenonrenewed
Pink Fuzz
Band Lineup:
Lulu Demitro - Vocals/Bass
John Demitro - Vocals/Baritone Guitar
Forrest Raup - Drums
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2018
Latest Release: “Decline” self released November 24th 2023. Self-produced/Self-recorded. Mixed by Mike Fahey of Starbird Sound Studios. Mastered by Chad Cuttill of Aura Mastering Agency.
Upcoming Shows:
1/5 - Sherbino - Ridgeway, CO.
1/6 - The Alibi - Telluride, CO.
1/13 - Bluebird Theater headline - Denver, CO.
1/18 - Goldenlight Cantina - Amarillo, TX.
1/19 - Whichouse - Denton, TX.
1/20 - Farout Lounge - Austin, TX.
1/25 - Kirby’s - Wichita, KS.
1/26 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS.
1/27 - Auntie Mae’s - Manhattan, KS.
3/20 -3/24 - Treefort fest - Boise, ID.
About: Pink Fuzz is a brother/sister led three-piece out of Denver made up of singer/guitarist John Demitro, singer/bassist LuLu Demitro, and drummer Forrest Raup. Growing up and playing music together since grade school, Pink Fuzz came to fruition at the end of 2017. Quickly picking up steam and wanting to expand out of Denver, Pink Fuzz started touring extensively. Creating a DIY circuit throughout the country, they’ve built a grassroots fanbase that has anxiously been awaiting new releases. Finally, 4 years after their newest release, the band is putting us on track for new singles leading up to what will be their strongest body of work they’ve produced yet. The first single drops Friday November 24th.
Their impressive live show has been making waves in the Colorado music scene and nationally. John’s baritone guitar lends itself to their heavy and fuzzed-out tone. The tuned down sound mixed with vocal harmonies and unique melodies is their calling card. The band’s newest material has been starting mosh pits since they debuted it at Treefort 2021. The coined term “High-Speed Desert Rock” suits them well as their show is fast-paced, dynamic and hard-hitting.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We have a huge project we completed in Austin, Texas last February while we were on tour. We can’t wait to share what it is.
Website: https://www.instagram.com/pinkfuzzband/
Get Social: Instagram, Spotify, Facebook
Teresa Suydam
Band Lineup: Teresa Suydam (she/they) - Lead vocals, piano, guitar, Ableton
Colorado Home: Arvada
Formed: 2020
Latest Release: “Good Condition” (Single), Dec. 1, 2023, Self-Released
Upcoming Shows: Working the Durango Songwriters Expo in February
About: Teresa Suydam is the Indigenous-Filipino maestro of pop, whose music explores the intersection of culture, identity, and art. Teresa’s artistic journey has been inspired by favorite films, television shows, and gaming soundtracks, and strives to be a safe musical space for other multicultural individuals.
Featured in Native Max Magazine, a nominee for the Native American Music Awards, and sync placements under their belt, Teresa’s 2024 full-length album is highly anticipated.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I’ve poured my heart and soul into crafting my debut full-length album, which I’ll start rolling out in early 2024. While I’ve shared singles and EPs, this project holds a very special place as it’s an exploration of my journey as an adoptee who sought culture and identity later in life. Unraveling the beautiful yet messy tale of self-discovery.
In addition to this musical endeavor, I’m thrilled to announce that my work has found a home in the world of film and television. So get ready to hear more of my music enhancing the scenes of your favorite shows and films in 2024 and beyond!
Any musical resolutions for 2024: My goal for 2024 is to secure even more music placements in film and tv so that my music can be heard far and wide. My main focus in 2023 was on constructing efficient and trusted teams and systems, enabling me to grow my music catalog rapidly. Now that these systems are in place, I can create with limitless boundaries.
A simultaneous goal is to form a band with trusted individuals that I genuinely enjoy playing alongside, to complement my solo performances - an endeavor that I did more of in 2023.
Get Social: Instagram, LinkTree
Vatican Vamps
Band Lineup:
Nat Lort-Nelson - he/him - Lead vocals, lead guitar
Tim Gaskins: - he/him - drums
Genevieve Lort-Nelson - she/her - Backing vocals, keys, synth
Tim Miller - he/him - bass
Tina Rea Huerta - she/her - percussion, guitar, synth
Colorado Home: Denver
Formed: 2013
Latest Release:
"Big Sur" - October 2023 - Self Released
Upcoming Album Featuring "Big Sur" and "Salford Love Psalm" - Spring 2024 - Self-Release
Upcoming Shows: Our album release will be Spring of 2024! Stay tuned for an official announcement via our socials.
About: Vatican Vamps formed in Denver, Colorado in 2013 by talented songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nat Lort-Nelson. After returning to the States from living in Europe, Lort-Nelson recruited Genevieve Lort-Nelson (keys, synth), Tina Rea (percussion, guitar, synth), Tim Miller (bass), and Tim Gaskins (drums) to bring his alt-rock and post punk sound to dynamic life. They have since released three conceptually vivid EPs: Aokigahara (2014), Yggdrasil (2015), and Gehenna (2018). Their new single ‘Big Sur’ is the third single from their highly anticipated 2024 EP release.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We just put the finishing touches on our 4th full length album and are so excited to release it Spring of 2024! It was an honor to work alongside Corban Roberts (of Juno Rossa, Tessitura Studios, producer and mixing) and Nick Sullivan (The Keep Recording, mastering) to make all of the songs Nat wrote come to life. It was a true labor of love that we all created together over the course of 15 months.
Nat, Genevieve and Tim Gaskins also have a passion project, Tortuga Musician Services, that they run for musicians in the Denver, Front Range area. Tortuga offers free or at cost guitar and gear repairs and website and social media consultation. The aim is to be a resource for local musicians and touring acts coming through the city; a place where cost isn't an issue ensuring musicians can focus on their art and build their career. (https://tortugamusician.com/)
Any musical resolutions for 2024: To be more authentic and vulnerable through our music. With previous albums, we've created music that was a fun escape, but we really can't deny the hardship, pain and depth of experiences that we and everyone have had to face in the past handful of years. The songs on this upcoming album explore a wide range of lived experience from lost friendships, reliving past love, the disillusionment of power and money, addiction and more. We hope through a cathartic expression of our experiences it helps others feel known.
Website: https://www.vaticanvamps.com/
Get Social: Spotify, Instagram, Bandcamp, YouTube, Facebook
WILDCAT
Band Lineup: Kristine Rhome (she/her) singer, songwriter, co-producer
Colorado Home: Wheat Ridge
Formed: I first started WILDCAT in the summer of 2021. I just wanted to create a playful space to bring music back into my life.
Latest Release: Forward Motion (single), Oct 27th 2023, Self-Released
Upcoming Shows: No upcoming shows at the moment.
About: Wildcat is a playful pop songwriting project led by Kristine Rhome. Based just outside of Denver in a small home office/studio, she’s released 4 songs and is currently working on a next batch of songs to release in 2024. Her music is full of yummy synth, playful vibes, and catchy lyrics.
Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I am honestly so excited that my song Wild and Free was featured in October as part of a local play called Bookuchi, (written and starred in by local actress, Angie Kalen) and was also part of an upcoming local film by Cedar Moon Studios called Little Garage. I have all my songs set up to be easily licensed, so it’s been incredible getting to see my work in these projects.
Any musical resolutions for 2024: I’m craving more collaborations this year. I have a lot of friends that are constantly wanting to collaborate and make music together in other cities and I haven’t found that here in Denver just yet. I’m sure it’s here so I’m searching! I’m also excitedly planning to be making more art through WILDCAT, mostly through music but also through visuals. I’ve been a filmmaker for 13 years and I plan to start incorporating that skill more in this space. My resolutions are more music, more collaborations, more visuals, more fun. Honestly I have game plans structured out for each of those haha.
Website: https://www.wildcat-music.com/
Get Social: Instagram, TikTok
You made it!
You love learning about new music and the Denver music scene. We have a weekly newsletter for you -- Inside Track. Sign up here to stay in the know about the hottest Colorado concerts and how you can score tickets!