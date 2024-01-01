The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for January 2024

Fiamoré

Photo: Jason Myers

Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: Debut Single "La Reine" was self-released on November 6th



Upcoming Shows: First Fiamoré show of 2024 is scheduled for February 16th at Mercury Cafe!



About: Fiamoré is a 6-piece band that has recently emerged from in & amongst Denver’s youngest, finest and most adventurous to bring a modern blend of R&B and Funk-Soul, taking us through timeless feelings and memories. Formed in early 2023, the group consists of members - Ben, Chris, Dom, Naav, Nate and Saylor - all trained in distinct styles of music, with extensive years of experience, falling back on a range of cultural & ethnic influences, providing marriage of sonics and emotion from all across the world. With music that knows no bounds and lyrics highly relevant in today’s societal landscape, Fiamoré strives to convey escapism, emotion and the overarching journey that is life, through their world of sound.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We are working on releasing an EP in the Spring, with a new single called 'Moonchild' up next! And a live album that we recorded in March of 2023, that will be out super soon as well! We are also working towards our first Amore Vita festival, hosted by our entertainment collective, which will feature the best of Denver's up and coming!

Any musical resolutions for 2024: To continue to Create and put ourselves out there with unbridled spirit, immediate action and no hesitation!



Get Social: Instagram

The High Lines

Photo: Matt Jones

Band Lineup:

Thomas Corbett (He / Him; Vocals)

Logan Proffitt (He / Him; Lead Guitar)

Matt Jones (He / Him; Rhythm Guitar)

Connor Loftin (He / Him; Drums)



Colorado Home: Boulder



Formed: 2023



Latest Release: “Getaway Driver” (Single), September 1st 2023, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: February 15th at The Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO. This will be our first time at the Fox, so we’re super excited to put on an amazing show for all our Boulder / Denver area fans!



About:The High Lines are a newly formed indie-rock band from Boulder, CO that is already making an impact on the local music scene with their high energy, infectiously upbeat stage presence, and memorable sound. Characterized by driven electric instrumentation inspired by classic indie and pop, The High Lines catchy and engaging writing has drawn thousands of listeners in. Listening to their latest single releases “Getaway Driver” and “Fake” it’s easy to see why they have quickly become a staple in the Boulder music scene. Going into their second year as a full band, The High Lines are getting ready for bigger shows, more releases, and more radio play.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We’ve been working tirelessly to write our first album in its entirety and recently began recording it. We’re an entirely self produced band, so it’s been an incredibly rewarding process to take recording slowly and make sure that we are 100% happy with each element in each song as we go along. This upcoming album will sound quite a bit different stylistically than the singles we’ve previously released, so we really can’t wait for people to start hearing it.



Any musical resolutions for 2024: We’re looking to support more large touring acts this year to get our music in front of a broader swath of people, as well as submitting this upcoming album to more blogs, playlists, and other outlets.



Website: It’s in the works



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok, Spotify

King Bee

Photo: Kenzi Everitt

Band Lineup:

Fox Linnea Drickey (she/they) - Lead Vocals/Guitar

Ben Weirich (he/him) - Synth/Bass

Cassidy Bacon (she/her) - Vocals/Synth

David Rynhart (he/him) - Vocals/Guitar

Carl Sorensen (he/him) - Percussion



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2022



Latest Release: Amethyst Heart (album), Dec 1st 2023, Self-Released



About: King Bee creates theatrical opportunities out of their shows, building multidimensional collaborations that weave story, song, and performance art together. The project is a synchronistic confluence of mega-talents made up of Fox Linnea Drickey (writer, lead vocals/guitar), Cassidy Bacon (synth/vocals), Ben Weirich (bass/synth/vocals), David Rynhart (guitar/vocals), and Carl Sorensen (percussion). Formed in 2022, the five-piece band is a remix of some members of Denver’s beloved art-project band Chimney Choir, who were known in the before-times for their inventive immersive shows and called ‘a treasure trove of imagination’ by The Denver Post.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We just got done with a big, immersive album release show and now we're going to take a breather but we have more new music on the horizon for the spring and summer.

Any musical resolutions for 2024: Keep it moving :)

Website: www.ibelieveinkingbee.com

Get Social: Instagram