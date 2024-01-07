Colorado snow: Blizzard conditions expected to hit state Monday
Coloradans should prepare for a snowy start to the workweek. A winter storm appears to be closing in, bringing snow and icy conditions to several areas.
The storm is forecast to mainly impact high elevation areas and the Eastern Plains. National Weather Service meteorologists are not certain how the storm will impact the Denver metro area, saying in a forecast discussion that it depends on how the storm moves as Sunday progresses.
Monday morning commuters may experience dangerous conditions along I-25 near Castle Rock. The city between Colorado Springs and Denver is expected to receive the brunt of the storm, with 2 to 7 inches of snow possible. Winds as strong as 55 miles per hour are expected to create blowing snow conditions that could significantly reduce visibility on the roads.
Similar conditions may occur in northern El Paso County and parts of the Eastern Plains.
Grand Junction and the greater Western Slope are likely to see significant snowfall, as well. Between 2 to 7 inches is forecast for Grand Junction and surrounding cities. More snow is expected in higher elevations, including the San Juan Mountains where up to 2 feet of snow could fall.
Colorado Springs and Pueblo are largely expected to avoid significant snowfall. However, a High Wind Watch has been activated by the NWS, warning of wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.
“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible,” the NWS said. “Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”
Travel along I-70 in the mountains is expected to be difficult Monday. Snow totals will range anywhere from 3 inches to a foot. Even in areas that aren’t projected to receive much snow, low temperatures are expected to create slippery conditions on the roads.
Traction laws may be in effect for morning commuters, meaning drivers without chains, snow tires or other approved traction devices should avoid the roads. Morning commuters are advised to take it slow if road conditions are treacherous and to leave plenty of space between other cars.
