Colorado snow: Blizzard conditions expected to hit state Monday

Coloradans should prepare for a snowy start to the workweek. A winter storm appears to be closing in, bringing snow and icy conditions to several areas.

The storm is forecast to mainly impact high elevation areas and the Eastern Plains. National Weather Service meteorologists are not certain how the storm will impact the Denver metro area, saying in a forecast discussion that it depends on how the storm moves as Sunday progresses.

Monday morning commuters may experience dangerous conditions along I-25 near Castle Rock. The city between Colorado Springs and Denver is expected to receive the brunt of the storm, with 2 to 7 inches of snow possible. Winds as strong as 55 miles per hour are expected to create blowing snow conditions that could significantly reduce visibility on the roads.