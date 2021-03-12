Are Your Pets Paw-pared For Colorado’s Spring Snow Storm?

Many grocery stores in Colorado are packed with people as the state gears up for what could be its biggest snow storm of the season. Mouthfuls Pet Supply is essentially a grocery store for pets in Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood, and it’s no different.

The shop usually gets busier when a big storm is approaching, owner Kaiti Asmussen said.

“People generally will kind of stock up on more of the food and treat and chew category items. And then once the snow hits, they want to come in and get the booties and the jackets,” she said.

Forecasts estimate up to 30 inches of snow will fall in some densely populated areas. Denver Animal Protection warned pet owners Thursday that failing to protect their animals from the elements can lead to an animal neglect charge, punishable by fines or up to a year in jail.

Asmussen said cats and dogs can get cold, but there are easy steps that can ensure their comfort and safety. Dressing up animals in jackets or sweaters is not only adorable — it also protects pets against the cold. She also recommended moving beds to warmer areas of the house, like next to a space heater or vent.

Pet owners who take their pets outside should make sure tracking microchips are up to date and collars are secure in case a pet gets lost in the snow, she added. It’s also important to clean snow clumps off of fur quickly to prevent blood circulation issues and frostbite.

According to Denver Animal Protection guidance, owners should “remove snow, ice, salt and other ice-treatment chemicals from their coats and paws with a moist washcloth. This will keep them dry, but also prevent them from licking the chemicals and getting sick.”