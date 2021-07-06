Add Road Salts To The Long List Of Things Killing Colorado Trees

Colorado’s forests are under constant stress from wildfires, drought and beetle infestations — much of this brought on by the worsening effects of human-caused global warming.

But there is another human factor contributing to that stress, targeting trees that border highways in the mountain region.

One Colorado Public Radio listener noticed pine trees with dead, brown needles along the Interstate 70 corridor and State Highway 119 in Gilpin County. They reached out to Colorado Wonders — an ongoing project where readers and listeners can ask questions about life in the state — to learn more about what was killing those trees.

“I’ve seen dead trees along the roads before, but I feel like I’ve seen a lot more this year,” said the questioner, who asked to remain anonymous. “Or maybe I’m paying attention to it.”

The problem may lie with the booming tourism and recreation industry in Colorado’s mountains and the products used by the Colorado Department of Transportation to keep the roads free of snow and ice.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Trees damaged by road salts are clustered along the Interstate 70 corridor. Westbound traffic piles up on I-70 approaching the Eisenhower Tunnel on June 25, 2021.

In 2004, the department commissioned a study by the University of Northern Colorado after noticing the issue. It found a strong correlation between tree health and road salt application, particularly granular salt and magnesium chloride.

“We've known that salt is harmful for vegetation since forever, since Roman times, since people were salting fields,” said ecologist Nicole Trahan, who co-wrote the study. “It’s very clear to us at that point that road salt was a problem.”

Out of all the observed factors, the study found that conifer tree damage strongly correlated with the amount of sodium and chloride in the needle tissue and soil. The salts “burn” the tip of the needles, and older needles further down the branch fall prematurely. (Trahan found similar results in greenhouse studies.)