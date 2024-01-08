Colorado weather: Winter storm dusts Denver with snow, slows Monday morning commute

A winter storm dropped around a half inch of snow across parts of Metro Denver on Monday morning. The system hit harder farther south, leaving over seven inches of snow in parts of Jefferson County.

Parts of Boulder and Douglas counties saw over four inches fall through the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). By 10 a.m. on Monday, the brunt of the storm had passed Denver, said Kenley Bonner, an NWS forecaster.

“There's still some snow falling south and east of Denver,” she said. “But it looks to be clearing out of Denver, and it should continue to move in that direction.”