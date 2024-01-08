Colorado weather: Winter storm dusts Denver with snow, slows Monday morning commute
A winter storm dropped around a half inch of snow across parts of Metro Denver on Monday morning. The system hit harder farther south, leaving over seven inches of snow in parts of Jefferson County.
Parts of Boulder and Douglas counties saw over four inches fall through the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). By 10 a.m. on Monday, the brunt of the storm had passed Denver, said Kenley Bonner, an NWS forecaster.
“There's still some snow falling south and east of Denver,” she said. “But it looks to be clearing out of Denver, and it should continue to move in that direction.”
The storm brought measurable snowfall to most communities across the state over the past two days. On Sunday, NWS offices in Grand Junction reported close to 5 inches in Pagosa Springs and several major mountain corridors.
Communities across Southern Colorado also saw strong wind gusts around 55 miles per hour Monday. Southeast Colorado plains communities could see over a foot of snow through the end of the day, the NWS warned.
Coloradans could continue to see travel impacts through the start of the week. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, many highways remain icy in spots.
Denver International Airport reported more than 150 delayed or canceled flights Monday morning due to weather.
According to the NWS, the winter storm system should be completely out of the state by Tuesday.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!