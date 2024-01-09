Why Colorado should expect a drier future with more wildfires and air pollution

What’s less certain is the overall impact on precipitation levels and related weather events, including flooding, windstorms, winter storms, and thunderstorms.

In general, Bolinger said it is clear other parts of the country will get wetter in a warmer climate. That’s because a hotter atmosphere can hold more moisture, leading to greater amounts of rain and snow.

The calculus in Colorado is more complicated due to its dry climate and distance from large bodies of water. Since most precipitation is delivered via complex weather systems, it’s unclear if the state will see more or less moisture as the atmosphere warms, Bolinger said.

“We know that we could experience an increase in extreme and heavy rainfall, and we know that we can experience an increase in the frequency of droughts,” Bolinger said. “Which one ends up dominating the entire annual average of precipitation is difficult to tell.”

The updated report warns Colorado’s overall water resources will likely suffer in any event. Bolinger said that’s a simple side effect of heat, which drives evaporation and steals water away from streams and reservoirs.

In addition, Colorado’s snowpack is already melting earlier than usual, meaning less water is available later in the summer for municipalities, farmers, and ecosystems. The report found the trend is expected to continue, with snow accumulation peaking earlier in the season and melting into runoff sooner than decades before.

Bolinger said those compounding effects will likely have broad impacts on Colorado’s water systems, which currently rely on snowpack to deliver a steady supply of water deep into the summer.

“That efficiency will be reduced by warmer temperatures, and we will have less runoff and less available as water supply to us,” Bolinger said.