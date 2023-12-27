A new tool designed to put environmental justice on the map in Colorado has faced a rocky rollout

Questions and pushback

EnviroScreen’s debut and its adoption by state regulators have raised questions and concerns among lawmakers, industry groups and local government officials.

“Once we heard this tool was available, we started looking at it and just by clicking around and looking at some maps, it was clear that there was something off,” said Annareli Morales, the environmental health specialist for Weld County, the state’s top oil-producing county.

Earlier this year, officials in Weld County issued an 80-page report that detailed a long list of problems with EnviroScreen and its underlying data. The analysis, generated by a consultant through a $32,000 contract with the county, concluded that 23 of the 35 datasets that EnviroScreen used were of “questionable quality” and relied on data that was inaccurate, outdated or improperly used. The report recommended ways to fix the data problems and improve the tool.

“It's a big deal,” Morales said. “EnviroScreen has immediate regulatory impacts and impacts to the community.”

Other officials have raised alarms about EnviroScreen potential impact and questioned the tool’s effectiveness. A few months after the Weld County report was released, State Rep. Gabe Evans, a R-Fort Lupton, who is running for Congress, called for a legislative audit.

“This tool is being used to allocate millions of dollars of government resources. This tool is being used in rule-makings by regulatory agencies,” Evans said. “So, if this tool is going to have that much impact, then I want to make sure that we have a good tool that's got decision grade information.”

In August, the legislative committee declined to conduct an audit of EnviroScreen. State Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins, the committee’s chair, said the audit wasn’t worthwhile since the task force was already preparing to release an updated version of the tool.

Evans said he is worried that EnviroScreen could be directing funding and resources to the wrong communities and was frustrated by the decision. “If version 1.0 is good enough to be deployed and actually be used to allocate millions of dollars of resources, it seems like it also ought to be good enough to be audited,” he said.

No state agencies contacted by CPR News reported denying any permits or canceling proposed projects based on EnviroScreen scores or data obtained through the tool. Still, some individuals and groups say they are confused about the tool’s purpose and who is intended to use it.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Association was one of the industry groups the Environmental Justice Task Force consulted when it was developing EnviroScreen. A few months after the tool was debuted, the association sent a letter to the state identifying its concerns, including outdated census figures and poor data quality.

While EnviroScreen is being used by regulators who oversee and issue permits for oil and gas operations, Dan Haley, the association’s president and CEO, said he hasn’t heard reports that the tool has been a deciding factor in denying permits or changing the scope of approved projects — but the state’s Energy and Carbon Management Commission has included more requirements for permits after consulting the tool.

“Our thought process around enviroscreen is that it be used as a screening tool and not used to enforce policy,” Haley said. “I think there's been some discrepancy in what was said in state rulemakings … and how it might potentially be used.”

Representatives from the American Petroleum Institute, another oil industry trade group, said EnviroScreen should be used as an evaluation and communication tool.

“I think the intent of the tool is to give us a guide about who we should be communicating with and how, so that we can have better stakeholder relations with the community,” said Kait Schwartz, Director of the group’s institute’s Colorado branch.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Denver's poor air quality is visible on Aug. 20, 2018.

Updates and improvements planned

In August, the Department of Public Health and Environment responded with a letter that addressed the criticisms detailed in Weld County's report, saying they appreciated the feedback but were confident in the tool's ability to identify communities with disproportionate environmental burdens.

Colorado’s Environmental Justice Task Force and Rojas, the Colorado State University professor who designed EnviroScreen, have made updates and are preparing to release a new version of the tool in 2024. Some of the updates include improvements based on feedback from Weld County, officials with the state health and environment agency said.

Other EnviroScreen users hope the updated version of the tool will include other improvements and that state health and environment officials will clarify how it should be used.

Renee Millard-Chacon, who is a member of Colorado’s Environmental Justice Action Task Force and the co-founder and executive director of the social justice organization Womxn from the Mountain, said she has not seen a change in her community since EnviroScreen was released. She attributes much of that to the tool being new and having relatively few regular users.

“EnviroScreen is not brought in as often as it should be in a lot of spaces,” Millard-Chacon said. “And we're still — even though it's over a year — we're still having to educate that it's even a tool at all.”