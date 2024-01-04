Campaign to protect natural gas at the Colorado ballot box gains momentum and money

Why climate groups oppose the measure

If it makes it on the ballot and is approved by voters, environmental advocates fear the proposed initiative could have ramifications beyond unraveling recent electrification standards.

Due to the proposed ballot language’s broad prohibition on any rule “discriminating” against an energy source, opponents fear it could have ripple effects that override a far larger set of consumer protections and climate programs.

“It's quite a reckless and extremely broadly written measure, and we think it's going to lead to the invalidation of numerous climate policies and almost every state and local health rule concerning oil and natural gas,” said Jessica Goad, the deputy director for Conservation Colorado.

In Colorado, Louisville and Crested Butte have banned natural gas hookups in newly constructed homes, while larger cities like Denver and Boulder have approved standards calling for a more gradual transition. The state itself passed a minimum set of building standards to nudge local governments in the same direction.

Christine Brinker, a senior policy manager for the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, said the proposed legislation could invalidate those efforts, along with standard regulations on everything from natural gas power plants to solar panel credits to electrical wiring.

“In the bigger picture, it would take away our choice to have clean air and a stable, livable climate,” said Brinker.

Colorado Republicans have attempted to limit gas bans through the state legislature but failed after meeting stiff resistance from Democrats, who have a firm grip on both chambers of the assembly and the governor’s office.

That hasn’t been the case in states with greater levels of Republican control. An analysis published by S&P Global in June 2023 found at least 24 states have passed laws that prohibit local governments from restricting gas use in buildings.