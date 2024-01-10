An easy resolution: See live classical music this January

Sad about that post-holiday lull? A little bored in the new year? Treat yourself to Colorado classical events happening across the state.

ENT Center for the Arts

Saturday, January 13, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 14, 2:30 p.m.

Iconic Mozart, Haydn and Faure, and a pre-concert talk to boot. Join the Philharmonic and award-winning violinist Diana Adamyan in a program of works each written during a time of adversity, conducted by Dudamel Conducting Fellow Chloé Dufresne.

Grusin Music Hall

Sunday, January 14, 4:00 p.m.

Monday, January 15, 7:30 p.m.

The Takacs Quartet kicks off CU’s spring semester with two CU Presents performances. Hugo Wolf, Bartok and Florence Price make up colorful performances from the Grammy-award-winning quartet. You can even take advantage of a streamed performance of their January 14 concert for two weeks after the show.

Saturday, January 20, 6:00 p.m. Christ Church Denver,

Sunday, January 21, 6:00 p.m. Plymouth Congregation Church, Fort Collins

Colorado Bach ensemble continues its Cantata insight series with Bach’s music written for the Feast of Visitation, celebrating the joyful visit of the Virgin Mary and her cousin Elizabeth. The pair of concerts features a vocal quartet leading a “guided tour” through this work — first with the performance, followed by a reception.

Vilar Performing Arts Center

Thursday, January 25, 6:30 p.m.

Hear the Grammy-award winning Chanticleer singing in Beaver Creek! The program features everything from traditional Americana to Broadway, including a favorite Chanticleer performance, Freddie Mercury’s “Somebody to Love.”

Boettcher Concert Hall

Friday and Saturday, January 26 & 27, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 28, 1:00 p.m.

A CPR Classical Presents concert series! The Colorado Symphony is back for the second year in a row, pairing the timelessness of Mozart with an exploration of modern classics by Carlos Simon, Valerie Coleman and beyond.

Three different programs to choose from over the weekend, and CPR Classical will be there to say hello!

The Canyon Theater, Boulder Public Library

Sunday, January 28, 3:00 p.m.

An opera in both English and Spanish! "Xochitl and The Flowers" tells the story of American immigrants putting down roots in a new country while keeping their culture close to their heart. This family friendly performance starts with a workshop exploring what opera is and the plot of "Xochitl and The Flowers," plus crafting props for the performance to follow!