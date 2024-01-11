Gov. Jared Polis delivers annual State of the State address today

Last year, he implored the legislature to work with him on big changes to the state’s development codes now, in order to avoid a future Colorado that looks like like the worst of California, with “interruptions of drinking water and electricity for entire towns and cities, average home prices over a million dollars in major cities, and 16-lane freeways with bumper to bumper traffic.”

The bill he proposed to make those changes would have dramatically rewritten development rules, by forcing local governments to allow multi-family buildings in many more areas. Local governments revolted, and many lawmakers joined them, forcing the bill to go through numerous rewrites before finally dying at the end of session.

Despite that legislative defeat, this remains a top priority for Polis, one he is likely to mention in Thursday’s speech.

He’s already started making the pitch, rebranding his ideas as Vision 2026 — a nod to Colorado’s upcoming sesquicentennial. The plan outlines his ideas for building more and denser housing, while boosting public transit and bike options to cut down on traffic and smog.

Democrats have signaled their opening to bringing many of these ideas to the chamber, but will run them as separate bills this time, instead of under a single, sweeping title.

Polis may also use some of his time to talk about his vision for property taxes. Homeowners across the state will soon be getting their bills for the year, which after two years of climbing values could be eye-wateringly large for some.

After voters soundly rejected Democrats’ first proposal for addressing property taxes in last year’s November midterms, Polis called lawmakers back to work to pass a one-year relief package. He also convened a panel to investigate longer-term changes to tax policy and report back to the legislature with enough time to act on them.

Beyond housing and development, it’s a guess what else Polis may choose to highlight with his speech. The pressures of climate change are growing increasingly dire. Denver and other cities are struggling to provide services to thousands of arriving migrants. And, on a more positive note, lawmakers are set to fully fund education for the first time in more than a decade.

One thing is certain though — in every one of his past State of the State addresses, Polis has managed to work in a steady patter of sci-fi, fantasy, and pop culture references—and one can expect more this time.