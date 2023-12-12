Colorado is ‘well positioned’ for big dollars, says top federal rail official

Colorado’s pro-rail state leaders and its growing population could make it a prime target for big federal rail grants, a top government transportation official said Monday.

Federal rail officials last week said they would give the Front Range Passenger Rail District, which is planning a Pueblo-to-Fort Collins rail line, a $500,000 planning grant. State officials said the announcement was a good sign that the federal government had faith in the project and might someday send many more dollars to Colorado from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Amit Bose, administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, confirmed that belief on Monday in Denver.

“Colorado is well positioned to take advantage,” Bose said.

He appeared with Gov. Jared Polis and other state leaders at an hour-long discussion at the governor’s mansion centered around his administration’s passenger rail priorities that was attended by a coalition of supportive legislators, local leaders, advocacy groups, and representatives of other interests that have laid the groundwork for passenger rail in the last few years.