The big Colorado land use bill has officially failed

The legislation under consideration in the final days was the result of an extremely delicate balancing act that was meant to keep Democrats together in the face of intense blowback from local landowners and city elected officials.

“This probably has the most differences of opinion, across the board … of any bill I've ever seen,” said state Sen. Kyle Mullica, a Democrat.

Even in solidly blue Denver, lawmakers said that the feedback from constituents was split 50-50 on the issue — unusual for a top Democratic priority. In surrounding suburban districts, lawmakers said their most vocal constituents were overwhelmingly opposed to the measure, and there were whispers of recall efforts.

Municipal officials and Republicans portrayed the bill as a fundamental challenge to the Colorado way of governance — and even its way of life.

“The governor and proponents are interested … in usurping the rights of property owners to protect the character and meet the land-use needs of their communities,” Colorado Municipal League Executive Director Kevin Bommer told a legislative committee.

The mayors of almost every city in the metro Denver area came out against the bill — with the exception of Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett. While Boulder is well-known for its slow-growth political stance, Brockett said that exorbitant prices have set the stage for a political shift there.

“There's been increasingly a number of people in the community and elected officials who've seen a need to act pretty aggressively to give people an option to live here,” he said in an earlier interview.

Meanwhile, Republicans hoped to catch Polis overextending himself. State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a Republican, proposed a near-total rewrite of the bill. It didn’t pass, but it helped shape the debate over the bill as it struggled through a Senate committee.

“(Polis) feels so empowered that he thinks he can come forward and tell everybody and every community where you're gonna live,” Kirkmeyer said in April. “What he's going to do is destroy neighborhoods and impact people's private property rights and infringe on their quality of life.”

At times, even Democratic lawmakers who supported the bill chafed at the speed and scope of the measure.

“I appreciate the governor's commitment to solving big problems and pursuing ambitious solutions that'll make a big difference,” said Democratic state Rep. Chris deGruy Kennedy. “I do think that there were some times where things weren’t circulated broadly enough early on, such that we could solicit as much feedback as we would like, including to members of the legislature.”

The bill was sponsored by Moreno and Democratic representatives Iman Jodeh and Steven Woodrow.

This is a developing story and will be updated.