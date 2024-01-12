Migrant students in Denver and Aurora becoming a statewide issue to solve

“How do we support these sudden shifts in the demographics that are happening within our schools, within our sphere of influence?” asked state board member Lisa Escárcega.

Many migrant students arrived after the state’s October count date, which is used to determine per-pupil funding.

“It is very real the impact that new arrival students have to schools both if they’re here for October count but particularly if they’re not here for October count,” Commissioner of Education Susana Cordova told the board.

The arrival of students after October in the state's largest school district is an estimated $14 million in revenue that the district hasn’t been able to claim.

Denver Public Schools has enrolled more than 2,400 new students since July. Those are students who have stayed; the number doesn’t include students who enrolled and then moved on to other cities in Colorado or elsewhere in the country.

Courtesy Denver Public Schools This graph shows the number of new-to-country student entries by week for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The district continues to receive about 100 new students a week. The schools that have bilingual and other services for newcomers are particularly strained. Some schools are reporting kindergarten classrooms of more than 30 students.

Classrooms can be chaotic at times when many of the new arrivals have either never been to school or have missed more than a year of school, alongside a shortage of bilingual teachers and classroom aides. Cordova recently visited Abraham Lincoln High School in southwest Denver, which was already the school receiving the largest number of students who speak another language.

So far this year, it has about 125 new students from other countries, about 15 percent of the school’s population. Some have experience in school; others have been out of school for 12 to 18 months, she said, “very different conditions than what we have typically grappled with.”

It’s unclear whether additional state funding could be on the way. Cordova said state officials have been in discussions with the governor’s office of planning and budgeting on whether more money could be allocated for impacted districts. State officials said they have been reviewing student enrollment since October to make sure districts have the support they need.