Listen: How a Facebook community of Denver moms are meeting the needs of new migrant arrivals where the city isn’t
In Denver the last few months, locals – mostly women – have responded to help the thousands of asylum seekers who continue to arrive here from border cities.
These networks of support sprung up last autumn, when migrant arrivals reached unprecedented levels and mothers with kids began appearing in tents on sidewalks. While Mayor Mike Johnston went to the White House to ask for federal help, thousands of residents organized themselves on Facebook, directing aid where they thought the city had come up short.
Now, members of these groups are hoping officials will use the power they’ve built, as everyone struggles to keep people from sheltering outside and as more arrive each week.
