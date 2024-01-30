Number of people marking ‘X’ as a gender identifier on Colorado IDs increased since option first became available

In 2023, close to 1,500 people changed the gender marker on their driver’s license or state ID, according to figures provided by Derek Kuhn, a spokesperson for the DMV. In 2022, the number was around 1,100, an increase from 2021, when the number was closer to 750.

In 2020, when the pandemic may have impacted people’s use of the option, the number was about 250, almost equal to 2019, when 225 people used it. The first year the choice was available in 2018, around 50 people made use of it for the one month of the year it was available, according to Kuhn’s figures. Altogether, about 4,000 people are using the X on their state-issued ID.

“It is important Coloradans have a correct sex identifier on their driver licenses and identification cards that reflects their true lived experience. This policy is better for all of Colorado,” said Michael S. Hartman, executive director of the Colorado Department of Revenue in a press release when the option was first available five years ago.