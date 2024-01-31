OneRepublic slated for new Colorado Springs amphitheater’s grand opening

Wednesday's announcement comes one day after Notes Live, the Sunset Amphitheater parent company, announced a merger with Fresh Vine Wine, Inc., a California-based wine company. The merger is an all-stock transaction and is expected to close in June, at which time the combined company will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Notes Live founder JW Roth will become chairman and CEO of the new company.

Sunset Amphitheater, according to Notes Live, is an 8,000-person open-air venue slated to host touring acts "in style and comfort" with views of Pikes Peak. It's expected to have 60 VIP luxury firepit suites and myriad restaurants.

The venue received initial approval from the Colorado Springs City Council in November 2022, but the plans have not been without controversy. A judge recently dismissed a lawsuit filed by neighbors claiming Sunset Amphitheater would exceed noise limits.