Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state Feb. 9 – 11

(Courtesy of the City of Loveland) "I locked my love in Loveland" locks.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Valentine's season hits its peak in Loveland this weekend.

The 78th annual Sweetheart City celebration includes the country’s largest Valentine Re-Mailing Program. The deadline has passed to mail them your Valentine to get it stamped with a romantic verse and sent onward, but you can still drop them off at locations around Loveland through Sunday. That’s also a chance to take in Loveland's annual Sweetheart Festival on Saturday, with music, ice sculpting and a steel owl that stands nearly 25 feet tall and will shoot flames above Foundry Plaza.

The owl is the creation of local sculptor, Ent-tao Hsu, known as Torchmouth.

His wife, fire performer Monica Hsu, said her husband draws from his cultural background for his work.

“Growing up he's really bullied over being Chinese and being an immigrant. So now that he's a successful artist, he wanted to use it as a shout out to his people to just be a beacon of hope for them. And just artists in general,” said Hsu.

The city also has a number of other Valentines themed events, including the Loveland Sweetheart Classic 4-mile race, scheduled throughout February.

The 6th annual Sweetheart Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday along 4th St. in Loveland and at various venues around the downtown.

This Saturday, the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council steps outside its gallery for "Milagros del Corazón" — Miracles of the Heart — 2024. This annual fundraiser features an auction of hand-crafted “art hearts” by more than 70 CHAC artists and community members.

Milagros del Corazón auction runs from 1 to 4:00 p.m. at VFW Post 501 in Denver.

(Courtesy of Boulder Philharmonic) The Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra.

Sunday, Feb. 12

The Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra presents renowned cellist David Requiro performing Tchaikovsky's "Variations on a Rococo Theme" as part of its "The Best of Boulder" showcase at Boulder's Macky Auditorium Sunday. The Boulder Phil also presents an encore of Mozart's "Jupiter Symphony" and other classics on Monday, featuring Misa Stanton, the first-place winner of the Young Artist Concerto Competition.

“The Best of Boulder” concert, Sunday is 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 at Macky Auditorium in Boulder. Mozart’s “Jupiter Symphony” and other Classics is 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at the Parsons Theatre in the Northglenn Recreation Center.

Isaiah Downing (Courtesy of ECFA) A moment from TheaterWorks' "Dream Hou$e", currently running at the Ent Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs.

All Weekend

In Colorado Springs, a new play by Eliana Pipes called “Dream Hou$e” follows two Latina sisters as they compete on a reality show in the vein of HGTV. The Theatreworks production is directed by multi-hyphenate Colorado theatre artist GerRee Hinshaw and boasts an all-Colorado cast.

“Dream Hou$e” runs Thursdays through Sundays, through Feb. 18 at Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Aspen (9) plays in the north Denver storage unit where Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center members keep their gear and practice before dancers head out to a day of performances. Jan. 21, 2023. Jan. 21, 2023.

