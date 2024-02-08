Colorado funeral home owners accused of abandoning nearly 200 bodies spent cremation money on vehicles, $1,500

Jon Hallford’s lawyer, Adam Steigerwald, argued that the prosecution had not shown that money from the couple's business account was spent to conceal the source of the funds, which meant it did not amount to a crime of money laundering. He also said that the Yukon was purchased using money the couple received from the federal Small Business Administration.

But Cohen said that money, an adjustment to a pandemic-era small business loan given to the Hallfords, was fraudulently obtained after Hallford lied by saying he was not behind on child support payments.

The couple, who owned the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado Springs, are each charged with 190 counts of abuse of a corpse, five counts of theft, four counts of money laundering and over 50 counts of forgery. In addition to their funeral home, they used a building in the nearby rural community of Penrose as a body storage facility, prosecutors say.

Angelika Stedman hired the home to cremate her 24-year-old daughter and still does not know for sure what happened to her body. Her daughter is not among those whose remains have been identified so far at the Penrose facility.

“They would have still had plenty of profit if they had done what they were supposed to do,” she said after listening to the testimony.

At an earlier hearing for Carie Hallford, prosecutors presented text messages suggesting that she and her husband tried to cover up their financial difficulties by leaving the bodies at the Penrose site. They didn’t elaborate. The building had makeshift refrigeration units that were not operating at the time the bodies were found, Cohen testified.

According to prosecutors, Jon Hallford was worried about getting caught as far back as 2020 and suggested getting rid of the bodies by dumping them in a big hole, then treating them with lye or setting them on fire.

“My one and only focus is keeping us out of jail,” he wrote in one text message, prosecutors alleged.

Jon Hallford was released from the El Paso County jail in late January after posting a $100,000 bond. Carie Halford remained in jail on Thursday on a $100,000 bond.

____

Matthew Brown contributed to this report from Billings, Montana.