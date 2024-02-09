The Antarctic Ocean plays a critical role in regulating the world’s climate. Warming temps are throwing it off balance

Nissen said they were able to do all of the research sitting at their desks in Colorado.

“I always say I only need a laptop and internet and that's all I need for this,” she said. “Of course, we're relying on people actually going out to Antarctica because it's a computer model. So it's not that we just blindly trust what it's doing.”

The researchers gathered observational data to create computer models that simulated global ocean currents and how the Antarctic Ocean would change in the next 100 years.

The Antarctic Ocean is one of the most important ocean ecosystems, according to Nissen

This icy ocean is more than just a home to penguins and whales. It plays a critical role in regulating the world’s climate. Unlike other oceans that are blocked by land — the Antarctic Ocean acts like a moat: circulating global water currents and taking up the vast majority of the carbon that people emit into the atmosphere.

What makes Nissen and Lovenduski’s findings even more critical — is that it's not just the top layer of the Antarctic Ocean being affected, it's the entire water column. This means the acidification doesn’t just affect organisms living in the coastal waters, but also those living on the seafloor.

“It’s fairly alarming. The Southern Ocean is particularly vulnerable to the consequence of ocean acidification because it's sitting right sort of at the threshold,” Lovenduski said. “The water there is already fairly acidic, and so just the slightest little perturbation could send it over the edge, so to speak.”

The Colorado researchers say that the study not only shows a need for a rapid reduction of carbon emissions, which would slow the acidification of the polar waters, but also a call for more marine protected areas in the Southern Ocean.