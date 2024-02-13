Guns would be banned everywhere from arenas to zoos under new Democratic bill

The bill does have some opt-out provisions. Communities would be allowed to lift some of the bill’s restrictions, but only if local voters agree. In the case of houses of worship, it would be up to the leaders of those organizations whether to enforce a gun ban.

“We sold a lot of guns during COVID,” said Jaquez Lewis. “There's a lot of guns everywhere. And if we go ahead and designate, ‘These are the places where really we should not have firearms and other places you can,’ that is really all we're saying.”

Opponents say the bill is unconstitutional, and that it’s irresponsible to prevent gun owners from carrying firearms in that many areas.

“It's easier to tell you where it's not banned than where it is,” said Taylor Rhodes of SB-131. Rhodes heads Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a grassroots organization that pushes for Second Amendment rights in Colorado.

He said enacting more gun-free zones will leave good people as sitting ducks in the event of a shooting.

Rhodes noted he personally carries a firearm every Sunday at church, which he said makes him feel more secure. He worries very few church leaders would be willing to opt out, even if they wanted to, due to liability concerns.

“I think it's going to scare a lot of pastors into saying, ‘Well, this is the law. We're going to have to comply with it.’”