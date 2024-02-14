School complaints top list of January reports to Safe2Tell for first time

“Within this category, we sometimes see clear incidents of other report categories, like bullying and child abuse, or even misuse of the system with weather-related reports about icy roads,” said Stacey Jenkins, the Safe2Tell director in a statement. “Safe2Tell data is only as good as what’s entered into our system.”

The number of reports for the 2023-24 school year rose in January to 14,825, a 28 percent increase compared to the same point in time last school year. Among them were 2,387 reports received in January through the anonymous student reporting tool.

After the 248 reports filed on school complaints, the other top categories were suicide, 224, and bullying, 219.