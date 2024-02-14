School complaints top list of January reports to Safe2Tell for first time
For the first time in the two-decade history of Colorado’s Safe2Tell program, school complaints topped the list of reports made in January.
The state attorney general’s office said school complaints are part of a complex category that includes issues within the school itself. They most often involve things like school security and conflicts between staff, students, and the wider community.
“Within this category, we sometimes see clear incidents of other report categories, like bullying and child abuse, or even misuse of the system with weather-related reports about icy roads,” said Stacey Jenkins, the Safe2Tell director in a statement. “Safe2Tell data is only as good as what’s entered into our system.”
The number of reports for the 2023-24 school year rose in January to 14,825, a 28 percent increase compared to the same point in time last school year. Among them were 2,387 reports received in January through the anonymous student reporting tool.
After the 248 reports filed on school complaints, the other top categories were suicide, 224, and bullying, 219.
Previous reporting: Suicidal thoughts, bullying and drugs are plaguing Colorado students, according to latest Safe2Tell report
Reports this month included a person reporting their friends were being verbally and physically abused by another student. School teams intervened. Another person reported a student flashing a knife at other students. The school resource officer found the weapon on the student and took disciplinary action.
“I commend Colorado students for their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of their peers,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a statement.
To make a report, people can call 1-877-542-7233e. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org, by texting S2TCO to 738477, or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.
CPR reporter Jenny Brundin contributed to this report.
