Bill to protect the use of students’ chosen names in Colorado schools brings heated debate to state capitol

Opponents said they are concerned about the bill’s ramifications and what the potential lack of involvement by parents in their children’s decisions could mean for families.

“Parents are always involved in major decisions regarding their children. That is their right as parents, and this bill completely decimates that relationship between schools and parents,” Jarvis Caldwell told the committee. He’s a parent, Republican statehouse candidate, and charter school board member in Colorado Springs.

On the other side of the parental rights debate, Lara Matisek of Colorado Springs argued that “For some children that do have affirming and loving homes, their parental rights and wishes are not being respected if their child is not being recognized by their chosen name” at school.

Dr. Rich Guggenheim testified on behalf of the Colorado chapter of Gays Against Groomers, a far-right anti-trans group. He said the bill would normalize the social transitioning of children.

“Social transition reinforces a child's gender confusion and, worse, it creates a social environment that pressures and encourages a child to continue down the path to medically transition. It is not neutral or harmless,” said Guggenheim.

A study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health counters this, finding that social transition does not harm trans and non-binary youth. However, the study did find that gender identity-based harassment and discrimination in K-12 environments was harmful.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News State Rep. Brianna Titone Friday, April 22, 2022.

Republican state Rep. Brandi Bradley of Douglas County said the more secrets children have from their parents, the more chances there are for mental health problems in the home.

“I certainly would not agree with a school covering up something as big as this,” said Bradley before the hearing.

“I'm not here to argue about what you can do when you're 18 or older,” she said. “I'm here to argue about my 12-year-old going to school, saying that he can have a different name and then he has to come home and hide that. I can't imagine mentally what that puts on a child.”

Some parents and guardians worry the policy could encourage students to keep secrets and hide parts of their identity, even from families who are caring and supportive.

But Democratic state Rep. Brianna Titone, Colorado’s only transgender state lawmaker, said that while parents have a critical role, in some cases school is the place of support and refuge when children aren’t ready to come out at home.

“Parents need to shepherd their kids to good decisions to do things for them, but they are individuals and there's a lot of situations where parents can be the problem,” Titone said.

She said when she was growing up she felt different and didn't know how to talk to her parents about that. She said she came out to them when she was 37 years old, and they ended up being fine with it.

“It took me that long because I was afraid of losing them. These youth are afraid of disappointing their parents. It's like they don't want to upset their parents, they want to be good. They want to be everything that their parents want them to be,” Titone said.

Sarah Hunt, president of Colorado’s Charter Advocacy Coalition, warned the panel the bill isn’t fair to educators.

“How will teachers be afforded due process in instances of using a name inconsistent with the student's choice?” she wondered. “This bill places no limits on how often a name can be changed, nor does this bill contemplate how many gender identities exist.”

The measure next heads to the full House floor for further debate.