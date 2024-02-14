ACLU sues Children’s Hospital on behalf of an 18-year-old seeking gender-affirming surgery

Macdonald said he was aware of similar suits in a few other states.

“We think this will be a landmark case and establish a really important principle that a business like this cannot discriminate on the basis of transgender status in this fashion,” said Macdonald.

In the summer of 2023, The Denver Post reported the hospital was no longer performing chest reconstruction on patients who are transgender. At the time, a hospital representative said it never did the surgery for patients older than 18, had ceased offering it to young adults, and was referring patients looking to get the surgery to other hospitals.

Macdonald said he didn’t know what prompted the change or if the administration had been pressured.

“They did not give that as a reason why they were stopping the surgery, so they haven't made that assertion that they were getting pressure,” he said, noting as part of the suit, the group would seek “the documents and peek behind the curtain to see what really drove the discriminatory actions.”

The complaint alleges Children’s violated state anti-discrimination laws when it stopped providing medically necessary surgeries to transgender patients over the age of 18 without warning, notice, or a plan to ensure continuity of care.

For many transgender people, gender-affirming surgical care is medically necessary and can be life-saving, the ACLU said, noting that evidence-based care for gender dysphoria can alleviate most serious symptoms, like severe emotional distress and suicidal ideation.

According to the complaint, Children’s Hospital Colorado policy doesn’t ban patients seeking the same procedures for reasons other than treatment of gender dysphoria.

Kent started getting care at 16 at Children’s Hospital’s TRUE Center in 2021 and was diagnosed with gender dysphoria the next year. His life improved tremendously with treatment, according to suit. Later, he started discussing with his care team seeking gender-affirming surgery once he became 18.

Providers at Children’s found Kent was an appropriate candidate for surgery and such treatment was medically necessary, after eight months of consultation and assessment, the lawsuit said.

He was set to be scheduled for the procedure. But the same day he provided an insurance authorization letter, the final step before his surgery could be scheduled — a physician’s assistant told him that under a new hospital policy, effective immediately, the procedure couldn’t go ahead.

“Caden came forward to protect other transgender people from the discrimination he experienced,” said Emma Mclean-Riggs, ACLU of Colorado staff attorney, in a press release. “Transgender people have the right to access necessary medical care, without fear that they may be denied that care because of who they are. Medical providers should ensure their policies and practices are non-discriminatory or prepare to be held accountable in court.”

The advocacy group One Colorado said it supported the suit.

“Everyone deserves access to essential medical care, free from discrimination,” said Nadine Bridges, executive director of One Colorado.