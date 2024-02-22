Changes in the works following controversy over Western Colorado high school graduation regalia policy

Valdez said examples include stoles for pride, Hispanic Heritage and African American heritage and that students seeking another platform for expression still have leeway to decorate their caps however they like.

Still, Peña Villasano’s stole from last year would not be permitted under the changed rules because it was custom made.

Millius said she understands the argument for fewer policy restrictions, but that the students tasked with reviewing the policy for this year felt the changes struck the right balance.

“I would say that we are trying to stick together as a school, as a united front,” she said. “So there should still be a way to be individual, that's your cap, but actual regalia, we should be uniform because we are all Grand Valley Cardinals.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Grand Valley High School senior Naomi Peña Villasano (second from left) says the Pledge of Allegiance before she's recognized by Colorado's House of Representatives. May 5, 2023.

HB 24-1070: Allowing Certain Items at School Graduation

As last year’s controversy was making headlines, Peña Villasano was invited to the Capitol by House District 57 Rep. Elizabeth Velasco. Velasco’s district includes Parachute and while it was too late then to tackle the graduation issue legislatively, Velasco did pledge to bring it up this cycle.

“Last year we passed the bill around making sure that our Native American community members are able to come as their most authentic selves and wear graduation regalia from pre-K all the way to college,” Velasco said. “And, this year, we are not changing anything from the bill that we passed last year with so much support from more tribal communities and we want to make sure that we are adding a different section into the conversation.”

That section takes the same path of permitting regalia and prohibiting schools from excluding it at a graduation ceremony, and it adds items of cultural and religious significance.

The bill still allows schools some authority, noting that institutions can prohibit graduates “from wearing or displaying an item that is likely to cause substantial disruption of, or material interference with, a graduation ceremony, but the prohibition must be the least restrictive means necessary to accomplish a specifically identified important government interest.”

“We are not trying to replace the cap and gown and we want to give and allow flexibility for schools to determine when something is disruptive,” Velasco said.

Alex Sánchez, president and CEO of the advocacy organization Voces Unidas de las Montañas, said school policy debates over specific regalia are “a waste of time” that the new legislation will help schools and graduates avoid.

“It is not productive. It doesn't have nothing to do with safety, has nothing to do with keeping an orderly graduation. It is just someone's belief that this is what's appropriate and what's not appropriate and what we believe is that it should be against state law for some arbitrary principal or group of educators in some random school district to deny some students the right to celebrate their culture and other students have the right to do whatever they want,” Sánchez said.

Voces Unidas de las Montañas backed Peña Villasano last year when she went all the way to U.S. District Court in an effort to wear the stole honoring her heritage. Peña Villasano is still working with lawmakers on the effort.

“Now that I look back, it's kind of heartbreaking to see how there are a few people who supported this so much and now they don't care,” Peña Villasano said. “Especially a lot of graduates that are like, ‘oh, I don't care, I already graduated.’ But I don’t know. I think it's just the type of person that I am and just because in general this is about humanity, it's about our rights and our freedom of speech, and there's a lot to it that to me it's like I'm not going to go down without a fight.”

Peña Villasano is studying at Colorado Mountain College with an eye toward social work. She said she will be speaking on behalf of the legislation.

“This is just something that really needs to get resolved. I mean, it's bizarre that we are this far in the years, like we are in 2024 and this was a fight back in 2023,” she said.

The bill is slated to come up for consideration Feb. 29. Velasco said her district is 30% Latino and still needs work to make sure schools are serving their entire student populations.

“Even though we are majority minority schools, we still see that our rates of graduation are lower (than our) white peers,” she said. “We want everyone in the community to celebrate their diversity, to show up as their most authentic selves and have options and opportunities when they graduate.”