Denver police arrest Littleton funeral home owner accused of misconduct

Harford first came under investigation during the court-ordered eviction of a home he rented in southwest Denver. Police said a search of the property uncovered a woman’s body that was left in a hearse for two years, as well as the cremated remains of at least 30 people.

Harford previously operated Apollo Funeral & Cremation Services in Littleton, but shut the business down in September 2022.

It appears Harford had financial trouble and was at times not able to complete cremations properly, Denver Police Cmdr. Matt Clark said during a Feb. 16 news conference. On occasion, Harford might have provided family members with another person's ashes instead of the ashes of their loved ones, Clark said.

The recovered cremains appear to be associated with individuals who died between 2012 and 2021, Clark said. The woman whose body was found under blankets in the back of Harford’s hearse died in August 2022.

Harford is being held at the Arapahoe County Jail as of Friday morning.

This case is the latest to underscore lax oversight of Colorado’s funeral industry. Several Colorado lawmakers, with the support of the Colorado Funeral Homes Directors Association, plan to propose new regulations for funeral homes during the upcoming legislative session.

The most recent case came to light in the fall of 2023, when the owners of a so-called green burial company in Penrose, the Return to Nature Funeral Home, were charged with improperly storing nearly 200 bodies and sending fake ashes to families.

In another high-profile case, the operators of a funeral home in Montrose were found to have sold body parts from hundreds of corpses without the permission of the deceased or their loved ones. Megan Hess, the former owner of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, is now serving a 20-year federal sentence.

CPR News’ Bente Birkeland contributed to this report.