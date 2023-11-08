Return to Nature Funeral Home owners arrested on felony charges over mishandled human remains found in Penrose

Updated at 10:16 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

The owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home were arrested Wednesday, more than a month after the improperly stored remains of nearly 200 people were discovered by authorities at the company’s Penrose facility.

Jon and Carie Hallford were arrested in Wagoner, Oklahoma on suspicion of multiple felony charges including abuse of a corpse, theft, money laundering and forgery.

Despite the alleged crimes taking place in Fremont County, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office is reviewing the investigation in El Paso County District Court, where the company’s Colorado Springs main branch is located.

Several families who turned to the funeral home when their loved ones died have come out about their experiences since the investigation became public. Business records and basic material tests reviewed by the Associated Press indicate some customers may have received fake ashes instead of cremated remains.

A press release from District Attorney Michael Allen said because the Hallfords were arrested in Oklahoma, the court’s first step will be extraditing them to Colorado.

