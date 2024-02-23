UCCS shooting suspect faced multiple complaints from roommates, threatened to kill victim, police say

On the morning of the shooting, Argueta-Augedela told Colorado Springs Police that he was woken up by the sounds of gunshots and moaning. He stayed in his locked room until the police arrived

UCCS said Jordan, 25, from Detroit, had filed an electronic request to withdraw from classes and housing on Feb. 15 — about 14 hours before the shooting occurred.

Officers were able to identify and locate Jordan through his use of a key card to enter this dorm, Facebook, a previous traffic stop, and school records.

Jordan first appeared in court on Monday. His bond was set at $5 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 27.