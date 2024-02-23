UCCS shooting suspect faced multiple complaints from roommates, threatened to kill victim, police say
The man accused of killing two people in a University of Colorado-Colorado Springs dorm appeared in El Paso County Court on Friday morning as new details of the shooting came to light. The judge released the arrest affidavit at the hearing.
Nicholas Jordan, who was a student at UCCS, is accused of killing his roommate, Samuel Knopp, and Celine Rain Montgomery in the Alpine Village Apartment complex on Feb. 16. He faces two counts of first-degree murder.
According to the affidavit, Jordan shared a four-room dormitory pod with Knopp and Giancarlo Argueta-Augedelo.
The affidavit said there were significant issues and complaints that had been filed with the campus police and housing department about Jordan smoking marijuana and cigarettes inside and cleanliness in the common living area. UCCS officials said they can't release student complaints under the Family Educational and Privacy Act
The affidavit said that Argueta-Augedelo recounted an argument between Jordan and Knopp in January. It was over a bag of trash that Knopp collected and left near Jordan’s door. The affidavit said that during the confrontation, Jordan threatened to kill Knopp if he was asked about taking out the trash again.
On the morning of the shooting, Argueta-Augedela told Colorado Springs Police that he was woken up by the sounds of gunshots and moaning. He stayed in his locked room until the police arrived
UCCS said Jordan, 25, from Detroit, had filed an electronic request to withdraw from classes and housing on Feb. 15 — about 14 hours before the shooting occurred.
Officers were able to identify and locate Jordan through his use of a key card to enter this dorm, Facebook, a previous traffic stop, and school records.
Jordan first appeared in court on Monday. His bond was set at $5 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 27.
