University of Colorado–Colorado Springs student arrested in connection to deadly shootings

Police in Colorado Springs arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Jordan of Detroit, MI on Monday morning in connection with the deaths of two shooting victims at a University of Colorado, Colorado Springs residence hall, according to a press release.

Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo and Samuel Knopp of Parker were found dead by UCCS police last Friday morning in a room in the Crestone House in Alpine Village. Knopp, 24, was a registered student at UCCS. Montgomery, 26, was not. A university spokesperson told CPR News that Jordan was enrolled at the school at the time of the shooting but couldn't provide additional details.

“Investigative efforts continue to indicate this was an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university,” the police department said in the press release.

A warrant was issued for Jordan on two charges of first-degree murder last Friday, according to the news release. Jordan was taken into custody without incident.

Police did not immediately offer details about how they believe Jordan knew the two victims.

This story and its headline have been updated to reflect that Jordan was a UCCS student at the time of the shooting. Denverite editor Obed Manuel contributed reporting.