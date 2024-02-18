Victims identified in shooting at University of Colorado–Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police identified the two victims in the shooting at a University of Colorado, Colorado Springs residence hall as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker.
Knopp was a registered student at UCCS, while Montgomery was not. The two were found dead by UCCS police early Friday morning in a room in the Crestone House in Alpine Village, following reports of gunshots.
On the website for the on-campus apartment complex, the school says students must meet one of the following requirements to live in Alpine Village: be 21, have lived on campus at UCCS for at least one academic year, be a sophomore or above, or be an international student.
A suspect has not been identified nor arrested. Officials did not provide further information on the case, but noted they believe there’s no further threat to the public.
“Investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university,” CSPD said in a press release.
CSPD said Friday that it was investigating the deaths as homicides, and did not believe it was a murder-suicide.
Campus operations and classes are expected to resume Monday, despite the Presidents’ Day holiday.
UCCS will hold a healing walk starting at 2 p.m. on Monday, beginning at the Roaring Fork dining hall. UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet, Student Body President Axel Brown, and UCCS Chief of Police Dewayne McCarver will all give brief statements.
Reporting contributed by Dan Boyce and Allison Sherry.
