Victims identified in shooting at University of Colorado–Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs police identified the two victims in the shooting at a University of Colorado, Colorado Springs residence hall as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker.

Knopp was a registered student at UCCS, while Montgomery was not. The two were found dead by UCCS police early Friday morning in a room in the Crestone House in Alpine Village, following reports of gunshots.

On the website for the on-campus apartment complex, the school says students must meet one of the following requirements to live in Alpine Village: be 21, have lived on campus at UCCS for at least one academic year, be a sophomore or above, or be an international student.