Will wolverines call Colorado home once again?

In recent years, Colorado chose to revisit a plan from 2010 that outlines how North American wolverines could be reintroduced to the state, similar to an earlier effort that brought lynx back. But while Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) eyes a path forward, some, including Copeland, wonder if the best strategy for species rebound is patience.

“Overall, it's like, why do it? Because they're going to be there anyway. And we're in the midst of watching this animal reoccupy its historical habitat,” he said.”Why not let it do it on its own? I know that people want it now, and it may not occur naturally in my lifetime or yours, but it will eventually. They'll make it. Particularly to Colorado.”

One big weasel

Wolverines are actually a part of the weasel family. In fact, they’re the largest terrestrial member of the weasel family. The sea otter is the largest member of the weasel family overall.

Jake Ivan is a wildlife research scientist with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. He worked on updating the reintroduction plan and said wolverines are elusive creatures that would favor high-alpine, remote areas of Colorado.

“It lives at very low densities. Even in places where wolverines are doing well, they're fairly rare. They have huge home ranges and they generally just patrol those home ranges looking for carcasses, things that have died for other reasons and they sort of scavenge on those and live this kind of lonely existence up in the high country all throughout North America,” he said. “And then importantly for our considerations, its historical range did extend down the Rocky Mountains and the Cascades as well.”

Wolverines are so prone to wandering that the last one to be confirmed in Colorado traveled all the way down from the Grand Tetons, Copeland said. It later ventured to North Dakota, where it was shot.

Their extensive home ranges and low populations make them incredibly difficult to find, Copeland added.

“When I was working at Glacier National Park, there was an estimate put out of the number of grizzly bears in Glacier Park, and that came out to be, like, 200-250 bears. We believe that Glacier Park is home to probably the highest density of wolverines, at least in the contiguous United States that I'm aware of, and we estimated that there's about 40,” he said. “So five times less animals in the best habitat in the country.

Copeland said the animals themselves are not that large, maxing out at around 30 to 40 pounds. He also said they’re curious animals, but have a thin history of engaging with livestock — a concern of late in Colorado given the discussions around wolves.

“You can most likely have a population of wolverines living right next to you without even knowing it,” Copeland said. “I mean, at some point they're going to come down and maybe make their presence known. But unlike the wolf and the bear, the wolverine doesn't tend to mess with our stuff. It's not going to come get in your garbage can. It's not going to kill your livestock.”

There are a couple of instances of the animals killing sheep, Copeland said, but they’re rare enough that biologists can name the specific cases.

Why Colorado?

There is support for the plan from some leaders in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis included it in his 2024-2025 budget letter, which serves as a request to the legislature and outlines priorities for the coming year. The request noted funding for biodiversity saying, “This budget expands Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s capacity to protect biodiversity across all species and achieve successful reintegration of wolverines into our high mountain ecosystems.”

Ivan said Colorado could play an important role in helping the species recover in the contiguous United States.

“We've gone through the exercise of modeling and mapping wolverine habitat in Colorado, and there's a fair amount of it —over 30,000 square kilometers, which makes us actually the largest unoccupied block of habitat left in the Lower 48,” Ivan said. “About a fifth of all the habitat in the Lower 48 occurs in Colorado.”