Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Colorado Tuesday

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Colorado this coming week, as part of a four-state trip meant to reinforce messages from President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

A release from the office of the Vice President said Harris will highlight the administration’s accomplishments on economic issues and notes this is her fourth trip to Colorado since being sworn in. However, her office has not provided any details on where in the state she plans to go or whether any of her stops will be open to the public.

Harris follows a visit Friday by Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Granholm toured a high-tech window manufacturing plant in Louisville and touted the administration’s investments in energy efficiency technology.

During her visit, Granholm also announced a new half-billion-dollar program to help industrial sites cut carbon pollution.

Biden’s reelection campaign is kicking into a higher gear, in the wake of Super Tuesday and the State of Union address. The Hill reports Biden and Harris plan to make stops in every battleground state before the end of March.

However, beyond next week’s visit, Colorado is unlikely to get much direct attention from presidential candidates this year. The state, which has gone for Democrats in every contest since President George W. Bush won in 2004, was last considered truly competitive in 2012, when both former President Barack Obama and then-former Massachusetts Governor and GOP nominee Mitt Romney visited multiple times.