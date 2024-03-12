Colorado weather: Late winter storm could bring up to a foot of snow to Front Range, mountains

A major winter storm is expected to arrive in Colorado Wednesday afternoon, ending a pattern of warmer weather and bringing high chances for heavy snow.

The National Weather Service said the I-25 corridor between Colorado Springs and Fort Collins has a chance to see 6 to 12 inches of snow between Wednesday evening and Friday morning. The bulk of the snow is expected to fall on Thursday, though forecasters have warned that the storm’s path could still change.

“The snowfall forecast across the lower elevations is still uncertain and will be sensitive to shifts to the storm track, but confidence continues to increase in an impactful winter storm event across the I-25 corridor and adjacent plains,” a NWS forecast said.

Chances for high amounts of snow are a bit lower in areas south of Colorado Springs, where totals could still reach up to 7 inches.

Snow in the mountains is expected to start falling Tuesday evening. Major ski towns could see up to 14 inches of snow fall before the weekend starts.

The storm is expected to peter out before it hits Grand Junction and the surrounding area, with light snow predicted for the region. The bulk of the impact for the Western Slope will likely be confined to the Four Corners region, where up to a foot of snow could fall by Wednesday evening.

Travel is expected to be very hazardous during the storm. Drivers should check road conditions before leaving and abide by traction laws when applicable. Airlines may also cancel or delay flights at Denver International Airport depending on the conditions.