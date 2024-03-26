Take your little one “inside” the orchestra

Nothing beats the wonder and joy on a child’s face at Christmas time, except perhaps for an up-close experience with classical music. Inside the Orchestra’s Tiny Tots concert puts little ones in the center of the orchestra. 30+ performers encircling the youngsters giving them an up-close, interactive experience with music.



CPR Classical is proud to present Inside the Orchestra’s Tiny Tots “Ocean Adventure” concerts on April 7th and 13th.



Join host Jessie Jacobs on Sunday, April 7 at the Parker Fieldhouse, or Matt Weesner on Saturday, April 13th at Global Leadership Academy for a 45-minute musical immersion into the ocean. Tots will hear music that sounds like the ocean and the creatures that live in the deep blue sea.



See here for more details and tickets.

Find something new to discover on CPR Classical Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top on this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, or on radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."



