Republicans tap former ICE director to challenge US Rep. Jason Crow for seat in Congress

Former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office director John Fabbricatore is set to be the Republican candidate to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Jason Crow for the 6th Congressional District.

Fabbricatore was unanimously selected by the GOP’s 6th District caucus on Monday. Khaleb Dammen filed paperwork to appear in the GOP primary but did not report any fundraising for the campaign, according to federal data.

Instead of competing in a primary, Fabbricatore will face Crow, who is running without opposition from within his own party, in November’s general election.

Fabbricatore faces long odds against the three-term U.S. representative — Crow has won each of his congressional elections by wide margins.

Fabbricatore has touted his background in immigration law enforcement during his campaign. Following a stint in the U.S. Air Force, Fabbricatore moved up the ladder at ICE, eventually serving as the deputy field office director for the immigration agency’s Denver field office. He retired from ICE in 2022.

“Our border is in crisis with fentanyl, terrorists, and other criminals crossing unvetted every day, making American families less safe. My opponent has failed to do anything of substance,” he said in a release following the GOP caucus. “I am running because Congress needs someone who knows how to enforce the law in Washington instead of a career politician, who is all talk, resulting in no results on public safety.”

Fabbricatore has raised over $10,000, according to the most recent federal filings. Crow has raised over $905,000.

The 6th Congressional District in Colorado encompasses a large chunk of the Denver metropolitan area, ranging from as far west as Columbine and Ken Caryl to parts of the Eastern Plains along I-70.