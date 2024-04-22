Signature bicycling event in Colorado Springs canceled

A longtime tradition in Colorado Springs is coming to an end — for now. The annual Starlight Spectacular has been a staple event for the Trails and Open Space Coalition for 27 years. The thematic event features cyclists wearing glow-in-the-dark gear and lights as they ride under the stars.

The Starlight Spectacular started as a ride in the middle of the night from Memorial Park to downtown and back again. Eventually, the course ran through Garden of the Gods.

But in an announcement on the organization's website and social media, TOSC said participation has fallen and costs have risen.

"When we could no longer offer the longer rides through Colorado Springs numbers really fell off," said executive director Susan Davies. "We just couldn't afford the police to be at all those street intersections and then we could not get liability insurance unless we actually closed the streets, which we could not do."

The advocacy group also cited difficulty in finding key volunteers as among the reasons for the cancellation.

However, TOSC is leaving the door open to revive the event.

"Perhaps we'll find a way to 'bring it back' one day," the organization wrote. They also said they're considering a "Starlight Spectacular last ride" for past riders once the Legacy Loop encircling downtown Colorado Springs is complete.

"We've had a wonderful outpouring of support from past riders," Davies said. "I'm glad the event created so many great memories." She also said the Starlight Spectacular led to at least one known marriage.

The announcement came a day after the organizers of one of Colorado's premier cycling events, Ride the Rockies, announced its cancellation this year due to low registration.