The huge red dirt terraces of Pikeview Quarry have marked the mountains west of Colorado Springs, expanding for more than a century to eventually cover 125 acres.

“Is it like a mining scar?” El Paso County resident Tara Jarvis asked when we stopped her to talk about it at a park not far from the quarry. “A red one, right?”

“I know a little bit about it, but I'm not from here originally," said city resident Ling Li.

Even though it can be seen for miles around, residents differ in the way they think about the Pikeview Quarry. For some, it's not even on their radar. For others, well, Summer Williams was somewhat familiar with it.

“I just know that it looks weird,” Williams said. “I just heard that it was a mine of some sort.”