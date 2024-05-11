These seven plants passed the test and thrive in The Rockies

Successfully growing perennials in the Rocky Mountain region is often a tall task.

Trial and error gets downright expensive and frustrating, which is why The Perennial Trial program exists at Colorado State University where researchers in the College of Agricultural Sciences do the testing for you.

They have just announced seven “top performers,” many of which are downright breathtaking. And if your black thumb is incurable, a mere visit to the trial gardens on CSU’s campus is worth it.

As for how you can obtain these beauts, check with your local nursery or greenhouse. Many can be found from online retailers, as well.

Courtesy of Colorado State University Lupinus x ‘Beefeater’ of Gulley Greenhouse and Eason Horticulture Resources was named a 2023 CSU "Top Performer" perennial.

Lupinus x ‘Beefeater’

Like Beefeater gin, this plant is downright intoxicating. But the name is a nod to the guards at the Tower of London. “The sheer number of blooms set this apart from other lupines and the flower stems were sturdy,” according to CSU’s gardening experts. This perennial thrived in full sun. Caution: lupines can be poisonous if consumed by people, pets, and livestock.

Courtesy of Colorado State University The Enchinacea ‘SunMagic Vintage Fuchsia’ of Flamingo Holland was named a 2023 CSU "Top Performer" perennial.

Enchinacea ‘SunMagic Vintage Fuchsia’

Judges used the words “flower power” and “showstopping” for this coneflower. “Plants had a uniform growth habit and showed great winter survival,” they also noted.

Courtesy of Colorado State University Sedum ‘Rock ‘N Grow® Back in Black’ of Proven Winners® and Walters Gardens was named a 2023 CSU "Top Performer" perennial.

Sedum ‘Rock ‘N Grow® Back in Black’

This plant would fit as well in a painting as in your garden. “The foliage is so dark at times, it almost appears black,” the researchers observed. While delicate-looking, Back in Black withstood last year’s heavy rains.

Courtesy of Colorado State University Phlox paniculata ‘Ka-Pow® Soft Pink’ of Darwin Perennials was named a 2023 CSU "Top Performer" perennial.

Phlox paniculata ‘Ka-Pow® Soft Pink’

Shelby from “Steel Magnolias,” with her love of pink, would both blush and be bashful – thanks to these flowers. They bloom for a lengthy period. “This selection also proved to be resistant to powdery mildew,” said the judges.

Courtesy of Colorado State University Heuchera ‘Big Top Caramel Apple’ of Darwin Perennials was named a 2023 CSU "Top Performer" perennial.

Heuchera ‘Big Top Caramel Apple’

“Almost Granny Smith Apple green,” is how CSU’s experts describe just one of this plant’s many shades. There are overtones of caramel, they also noted. Not even two Colorado winters could take a bite out of these.

Courtesy of Colorado State University Brunnera ‘Alexandria' of TERRA NOVA Nurseries was named a 2023 CSU "Top Performer" perennial.

Brunnera ‘Alexandria’ TERRA NOVA® Nurseries

Contending with shade in your garden? This plant will do. Early in the summer, “a delicate cloud of blue flowers” wowed the scientists.

Courtesy of Colorado State University The Eupatorium ‘Little-Pye’ of Dümmen Orange was named a 2023 CSU "Top Performer" perennial.

Eupatorium ‘Little-Pye’

‘Little’ ought to come with an asterisk. Once this plant makes itself at home in your garden, it may reach the height of a short professional basketball player, at six feet. This perennial adds beauty later in the summer.