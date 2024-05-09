Are you ready to get your spring gardening on? Get set with these plant sales around southern Colorado

Hey, green thumbs! Are you ready to hit the dirt and get gardening? To help get you started, there are plenty of plant sales taking place in the coming days and weeks around southern Colorado.

Many of these locations also offer tips and can answer any of your spring gardening questions. And with Mother’s Day around the corner, gift ideas will be aplenty.

Cañon City

Currently ongoing through June 9

Desert Canyon Farm, located at 1270 Field Ave., is currently holding its 2024 Open Farm Days & Farm Stand Plant Sale Saturdays through Thursdays (closed on Fridays). In addition to shopping for plants you can also bring a picnic lunch. More information here.

May 16, 23, 30

This listing is not a plant sale, but may be of interest: Colorado Native Plant Master: Tunnel Drive in Canon City is a three-week series of classes on native plant identification in the field. The event is $125. More information here.

Colorado Springs

May 10-11, May 17-18

The Horticultural Art Society is hosting “gigantic spring plant sales” with new selections weekly. The sales take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. It’s at HAS Cottage Backyard, 224 Mesa Rd., near Monument Valley Park. Find the list of plants and more information here.

May 16-18

The UCCS Farm is hosting its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. that benefits the university farm. This year they will offer “organic, heirloom and uncommon varieties of tomatoes, peppers, beans, herbs and flowers grown at UCCS.” Get more information here.

May 16-18

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is holding its annual plant sale Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit the zoo, located at 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Rd. More information here.

May 25

Plant Select is partnering with Colorado garden centers to host conversations with “Colorado Master Gardeners” about “waterwise gardening, native plants, pollinators and more.” You’ll also be able to buy Plant Select plants. Harding Nursery, 721 N. Powers Blvd., and Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, will be participating. Get the full list here.

Pueblo

May 11

Supporters of Horticultural Education (SHED) and Pueblo County Master Gardeners will be holding a plant sale featuring natives, perennials, vegetables, annuals and more locally sourced plants that will “thrive in the Pueblo region.” The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fine Arts Building in the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave. Get more information here.

If we missed an event email [email protected] with information to add to our growing list.

Phelan Gardens and Desert Canyon Farm are financial supporters of KRCC. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.