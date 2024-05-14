CPR Classical’s Summerfest 2024: what to hear and when

Summer classical music is renowned in Colorado! For more than half a century, some of the most famous international soloists and orchestras have trekked to gorgeous Colorado destinations to perform at the state’s world-renowned classical music festivals. But you don’t need to travel to mountainous concert halls to hear great music, because CPR Classical brings summer music to you! This summer, revel in live broadcasts from the summer music festivals, festival concert recordings, livestreams, and events for you to meet your favorite CPR Classical hosts! Summerfest 2024 on CPR Classical begins June 10 and runs through August 28.



And there’s more to come this summer! Check back throughout the summer.



What’s in store:

Summerfest on-air

Summerfest takes over Colorado Spotlight every day this summer! Every day at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., you’ll hear top-notch performances from Bravo! Vail, the Aspen Music Festival and School, the Colorado Music Festival and more. Summerfest Spotlight will also be heard on Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at noon. Throughout each day, listen for the Summerfest Concert Calendar. Host Jean Inaba will keep you up to date on the latest concert happenings for the week.



Special Broadcasts:



Mon., June 10, 7:00 p.m.

Join Patty Painter-Wakefield for a walk down memory lane with the Colorado College Summer Music Festival Orchestra and conductor Scott Yoo in Colorado Springs.



Fri., July 5, 7:00 p.m.

A special repeat broadcast of a sold-out 2023 performance of the New York Philharmonic at Bravo! Vail. Hear Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 and Rossini’s "William Tell Overture."



Fri., Aug 2, 5:30 p.m.

A LIVE broadcast from the Aspen Music Festival!: Violinist Gil Shaham plays Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5. Plus, Mahler’s 4th Symphony with the Aspen Chamber Symphony, conducted by James Conlon.

Grittani Creative Spano performed a recital with Gil Shaham in Harris Concert Hall in 2018

Live webstreams

Experience the Aspen Music Festival live from CPRClassical.org! Browse the full schedule of all 10 events. Highlights include:

June 30: Respighi’s "Pines of Rome" plus a premiere with soprano Renee Fleming

July 15: Pianist Conrad Tao plays Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue"

August 18: Act III of Wagner's "Die Walküre" and Liszt’s Second Piano Concerto

Meet the hosts!

CPR Classical wants to meet you! Join us for concerts throughout the state and meet some of your favorite hosts.



Sat., June 22: Bravo! Vail

Hear Bravo! Vail’s debut of Sinfonia de Mineria from Mexico City, with a concert of music by Ravel, Rodrigo and Falla, plus special appearances from flamenco singers and dancers. Hosts Karla Walker and Jessie Jacobs will be on-site and would love to say hello.



Thurs. and Fri., July 18-19: Colorado Music Festival and School

The Colorado Music Festival presents Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with pianist Olga Kern, and Grieg’s "Peer Gynt" narrated by CPR Classical’s Kabin Thomas.



Sat., July 20: National Repertory Orchestra in Denver

A special event from the National Repertory Orchestra in Denver! Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral” is paired with Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue" featuring pianist Jon Kimura Parker. Be sure to say hi to host Karla Walker.



Fri., Aug 2: Aspen Music Festival

It’s a CPR Classical takeover at Aspen! Meet hosts Matt Weesner, Kabin Thomas, Patty Painter-Wakefield and Monika Vischer for a concert of Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 and Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, featuring the Aspen Chamber Symphony, conductor James Conlon and violinist Gil Shaham.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News CPR Classical staff at the Colorado Music Festival, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Boulder’s Chautauqua Auditorium.

