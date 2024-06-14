CPR Classial and the Aspen Music Festival’s live streaming event of the summer!

CPR Classical is proud to partner with the Aspen Music Festival and School to bring one of the festival's marquee concerts to you at the Denver Art Museum on Sunday, July 14.

Violinist Joshua Bell, pianist Jeremy Denk and cellist Steven Isserlis team up for Beethoven's Triple Concerto. You'll practically feel the cool mountain air at the Klein Music Tent in Aspen in this concert live-streamed to the state-of-the-art Sharp Auditorium at the Denver Art Museum.

Produced by the world's leading producer of live online classical concerts, medici.tv, the concert will feature close capture of the artists and orchestra as well as the full glorious atmosphere of a summer afternoon concert in Aspen.

Tickets are just $20 but seating is limited, so get your tickets now.

WHAT: Beethoven's Triple Concerto and Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra

WHEN: Sunday, July 14 at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Denver Art Museum's Sharp Theater

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Click here