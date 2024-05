People driving south on Interstate 25 in northern Colorado Springs may experience some delays Friday morning.

A semi-truck caught fire on the interstate around 5:15 a.m. between Exits 156, Northgate Boulevard, and 153, Interquest Parkway, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Drivers should exit the interstate at Northgate Boulevard.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The interstate was closed earlier Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.