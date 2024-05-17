Telluride man sentenced to a year in prison for involvement in Capitol Riot

A man from Telluride will serve 12 months and one day in federal prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Avery MacCracken, 70, will also pay $2,000 in restitution and serve 36 months on supervised release.

Court documents show MacCracken traveled to Washington, D.C. to protest the certification of the 2020 election results. He was part of a large group of people who entered the restricted area on the Capitol’s West Plaza.

“You should be on our side, taking these sons of bitches out,” MacCracken told one of the officers attempting to keep rioters out of the building, according to court documents. After approaching another officer with balled fists and briefly tussling with a second officer, MacCracken continued to advance toward the Capitol.

MacCracken then attempted to break through a police line, while yelling profanities at an officer and asking him if he wanted to “start something.”

The FBI arrested MacCracken in December 2021 in Colorado.

So far, about 20 people from Colorado have been arrested for participating in the riot. Several have been convicted of violent felonies and are now serving multi-year sentences.



Nationwide, 1,424 individuals from nearly all 50 states have been charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 500 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.