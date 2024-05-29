CPR Classical night at Bravo! Vail on June 22

Dust off the picnic basket, because the summer music season is here in Colorado! Grab your 25% discount code and join us at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Saturday, June 22 for the Bravo! Vail debut of Sinfónica de Minería from Mexico City. Conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto will lead the Grammy Award-winning ensemble.

The evening begins with Maurice Ravel's graceful homage to an earlier time in "Le Tombeau de Couperin." Then the Spaniards take over as Guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas joins the orchestra for Joaquín Rodrigo's beloved "Concierto de Aranjuez." Flamenco singer Esperanza Fernández and flamenco dancer Isaac Tovar spice up Manuel de Falla's "El amor brujo" (Love Bewitched) for an evening to remember.

CPR Classical hosts Karla Walker and Jessie Jacobs will be on hand before the concert and during intermission to welcome you to the first-ever CPR Classical night at Bravo! Vail.

Bravo! Vail is extending a 25% discount to CPR Classical listeners for all three concerts with Sinfónica de Minería. Use code CPR24 to unlock 25% off pavilion seating or lawn seating tickets to select Sinfónica de Minería Bravo! Vail Music Festival concerts:

Thursday, June 20: Beethoven's "Eroica"

Saturday, June 22: Rodrigo's "Concierto de Aranjuez"

Sunday, June 23: Latin Favorites

To redeem: Click the link to your desired concert. Apply promo code CPR24. Select your seats in the permitted zones in desired section that has availability and add to your cart. Your discount will be applied at checkout. You may also call the Bravo! Vail box office during regular business hours and use promotional code CPR24 to redeem offer.