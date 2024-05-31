Sophia Smith is back in U.S. colors to begin the journey to the Olympics

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's road to the Olympics in Paris began in Colorado this week. The team held its first training camp Tuesday in Boulder, under new head coach Emma Hayes.

Her first squad features veterans and young players.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team meets for their first practice on the University of Colorado Boulder's Prentup Field. May 28, 2024.

Sophia Smith is one of the three Colorado natives on the roster vying for a spot on the Olympic team. She says she's excited to have a new coach.

"Emma's awesome. I mean, we have had a short amount of time with her so far, but in that short amount of time, she's already taught us a lot. She brings a new energy, a new perspective, and obviously a lot of experience and I think we're so lucky to have her,” said Smith. “This has been a long time coming. We've been waiting for this day and to finally get on the field with her. I know we're really excited about it. From the short time we've been with her, she's amazing."

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Sophia Smith prepares to smack the ball during her first practice, on the University of Colorado Boulder's Prentup Field. May 28, 2024.

Smith is from Windsor. When she's not playing for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, she's a forward for the Portland Thorns in Oregon. This year she became the highest-paid player in the National Women's Soccer League.

"We're finally probably getting close to what we've deserved for a long time. What players before us have deserved and it's really exciting to see the growth of women's sport. It's exciting to see how many people are paying attention to the WNBA now. It's been there all along, but it's fun to see that and I think this is really honestly just the start of that and when the WNBA does well when we do well, we're all boosting each other up and helping each other up and growing women's sports. So I think we're in a really great place. I think people are finally paying attention, but yeah, I think there's a lot more to come for that."

Mallory Swanson is from Littleton. She's also a forward and plays for the Chicago Red Stars in addition to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team. She says being back home means a lot.

"It's super special. I think anytime you get to come home and play in front of your family and friends, it's always a good time. And I think Colorado always brings a great crowd and there's three of us from here that we've grown up playing here,” said Swanson. “And so hopefully we can keep inspiring the young girls here in the community to achieve their goals and have them maybe one day be on this team."

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Mallory Swanson chases the ball during her first practice, on the University of Colorado Boulder's Prentup Field. May 28, 2024.

Smith agrees.

“I love coming back to where I grew up and where I started playing. I think it's so important to give back to the community that helped me become who I am. So whenever I can come here and play in front of the young kids that are growing up where I grew up and playing for the same club or what have you, I think for me it's an honor and it's something I don't take lightly. I just hope to be a role model for those kids and to show them that it doesn't matter what you look like, where you're from, you can accomplish the goals and dreams that you have. You just have to work for it. And yeah, if I can embody that, I feel like I've won."

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Coach Twila Kilgore directs her troops in first practice, on the University of Colorado Boulder's Prentup Field. May 28, 2024.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Casey Kreuger chases the ball during her first practice, on the University of Colorado Boulder's Prentup Field. May 28, 2024.

The other Coloradan currently on the national team is Lindsey Horan, from Golden. She serves as team captain. The roster for the Olympics will be finalized by late June. The team is seeking its first Olympic gold medal since 2012.

Smith says the team is poised and ready for the challenge.

“This team for so many years has set the standard, has been the best in the world and that's what we want to continue on. We want to honor what this team has done before us, but we also want to set new standards and just be a different version of this team and be the best in the world and yeah, hopefully get things done in the Olympics."

The U.S. Women's National Soccer team is set to play South Korea in a friendly match at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, on Saturday.