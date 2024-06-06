United Airlines to hire 700 in Denver as it expands operations at DIA

United Airlines, Denver International Airport’s biggest carrier, aims to hire 700 people in Denver this year as part of its plan to add more than 9,000 jobs at hubs across the U.S.

Other hubs getting jobs include Newark, San Francisco, Houston, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles. Chicago, United’s hometown, is getting the most jobs at 2,300. United announced the plans during a press conference this week.

United’s hiring goal for 2024 is lower than initially anticipated because of delays in aircraft deliveries from Boeing. The beleaguered airplane manufacturer has scaled back its deliveries as it struggles with scrutiny over its safety procedures.

United has made big commitments to its business in Denver. Earlier this year, the airline opened a 150,000-square-foot building at its flight training center.

The facility, comprising eight buildings in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood, is the largest flight training center in the world, according to United. It’s the main training hub for United’s 16,000 pilots.