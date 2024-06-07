Four people rushed to hospital after small plane crash in Arvada neighborhood

Updated at 12:07 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Four people, including two juveniles, are in the hospital after a small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in Arvada.

Arvada Police announced it was responding to the incident just before 10 a.m. Friday. The plane came down near the intersection of Oberon Road and Carr Street.

Deputy Chief Matt Osier with the Arvada Fire Department said they received a call at 9:30 a.m. for an aircraft emergency. Authorities could not confirm whether the four people injured were found in the plane or near it or whether they were passengers or bystanders. Firefighters said the plane was on fire when they arrived but it's unclear if the fire started before the crash.

An early photo shared by law enforcement shows the plane on the front lawn of a modest brick home, which looked to be otherwise spared. Firefighters were hosing down the wreckage. A pickup truck parked in the home’s driveway appeared to have damage.

The weather in the area was mostly sunny but windy.

Despite several blocks of the area being roped off by police, dozens of people were winding up along the railroad embankment in the late morning to try to get a glimpse of the wreckage.

Ray Powell said he lives nearby and walked over to the site of the wreckage.

“A little small single-engine plane it looked like,” he said. “There's nothing left of it.”

Powell said he works ground crew operations for United Airlines. He added that he saw knee-high flames burning when he arrived with what appeared to be two adults and two teenagers injured.

Andrew Kenney/CPR News The scene of a small plane crash near the intersection of Oberon Road and Carr Street in Arvada, Colo. on June 7, 2024. Four people, including two juveniles, were transported to local hospitals.

Daryl Hageman was in the area at the time of the crash. Hageman said he saw plane parts indicating the plane clipped a blue spruce tree while descending east to west along Oberon Road, and then the plane gouged out part of the road before continuing 300 yards to the crash site.

A hazmat crew is on the scene to monitor the area for potential fuel leaks. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.